Art of preparing your home for Christmas

It can be tempting to think that you still have a lot of time ahead of you to start preparing for Christmas, but when you factor in the fact that we only have two weekends to the day, which is the only time most people have to run personal errands, you may realize that the time to start shopping is now.

Pros

If nothing seems to inspire you to get started with your shopping now, think of the traffic jams you will have to brave in the last week to Christmas. Think of the sea of humanity that floods all the major towns towards Christmas. Think of the prices that will soon spike due to the flash demand. Buying Christmas clothes now rather than later is advantageous in several ways. Other than the fact that the shops will be less crowded, hence a more relaxed experience, some retailers run Christmas sales a few weeks to the day. Still not convinced?

Budget

When you start your Christmas shopping early enough, you will tend to stick to your budget. Decide how much money you want to spend, then make a budget and then look out for good deals and discounts available in stores and online.

If you take gift-giving for Christmas very seriously, then early shopping will allow you to take advantage of pre-holiday sales, ensuring you get the best deals on thoughtful, more personalized gifts.

What to buy now

There are several things that you can buy now and save yourself the last minute rush. They include:

Christmas tree

One of the things that would not hurt to buy right now is the Christmas tree. Is it really Christmas without the glittery tree standing beautifully in the corner of your living room? The Christmas tree is the centerpiece of your holiday décor. Consider investing in a high-quality artificial tree early in the season to ensure you get the size and style you desire. Just like anything else, they will get sold out first, so if you start Christmas tree hunting now, you will find all the beautiful trees still in stoke. You most probably will be the one with the bargaining power. You will also be able to set up your Christmas tree early enough.

Christmas décor and lights

There are so many stores around Kampala, both up and down town, which sell beautiful décor and lights for Christmas. To make things easier for you, always try to take note, of the stores that served you well the previous year, so you do not start from scratch every other year. You are more likely to find unique seasonal items and décor now. Start with the basics, like fairy lights, bells and other accessories for the tree. This will also give you ample time to create unique ornaments that reflect your personal style.

Christmas themed cutlery

If you happen to host dinners and parties during the holidays, you can elevate your dining experience by investing in festive tableware. From Christmas-themed dinner plates to elegant centerpieces, these additions will set the tone for memorable holiday gatherings. You can also swap out your everyday throws and cushions for holiday-themed ones.

Gift supplies

Lastly, you can also stock up wrapping supplies. You can also invest in quality wrapping paper, ribbons, and gift tags to make your presents look as good as your home. Without forgetting the thoughtful gifts, of course. This is the best time to buy a mug and half it printed in your mum’s favourite phrase or scripture.

Pre-order poultry