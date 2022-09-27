Bathroom odour eliminators

No one likes to walk into a bathroom that smells bad, that is why it is important to find ways to keep your bathroom smelling good and fresh all the time. To keep your bathroom fresh, you first of all have to find the source of the odour and deal with it. Things such as damp towels, dirty laundry and mops are often a source of bad odour which spreads through the whole bathroom. Lack of proper aeration means the same air keeps circulating in and out of the bathroom eventually getting foul.

Lastly, the toilet and bathrooms should be thoroughly cleaned every day, because when they are dirty they will not smell fresh no matter what you do.

Scent packets

These are commonly used, to keep the bathrooms smelling fresh. They come in a variety of fragrances and are also long-lasting. Scent packets are normally filled with fragranced beads or a potpourri mixture. They are portable, and can be placed in different spots in your bathroom. You can even decide to hang the packet or box by a string in the bathroom.

Essential oil diffuser

A diffuser is a small device that releases scents into the air through heat, and compressed air. It’s typically filled with essential oil. They can be found in supermarkets around you. The most common ones, are reed diffusers.

You can also make a homemade diffuser. The advantage of homemade air fresheners is that they are practical and inexpensive. Making a homemade air freshener is actually quite easy, all you need is a nice glass bottle, sticks, water, alcohol, and your favourite essential oils.

Pour a reasonable amount of essential oils into a bottle and pour some water and put the sticks in vertically if you can get reeds that would be a better choice. The sticks or reeds soak up the scent and emit a pleasant aroma into the atmosphere.

Another way that you can use essential oil to keep your bathroom smelling fresh is by putting a few drops of essential oil inside the toilet paper roll, so that every time someone rolls off some toilet paper the fragrance is let off into the atmosphere.

Essential oils do not have any side effects and they come in a variety of fragrances such lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, sweet orange, lemongrass, jasmine and baby oil.

You can also make use of essential oils by soaking a cotton ball in an oil of your choice and strategically placing it around the bathroom. For example, you can place a cotton ball inside the wastebasket before putting a liner in it so that every time you open it, the whole room will be filled with a nice scent, you can also place the cotton ball filled with the essential oil of your choice in the laundry basket.

Herbs

You can hang some strongly scented herbs such as lavender or mint or eucalyptus in the bathroom.

Toilet cleaner in your toilet tank

To deal with that foul odour in the toilet, pour a toilet cleaner such as Harpic or a little fabric softener such as Downy into the toilet cistern. This means that whenever the toilet is flushed, the scented water will be released into the bowl and provide a touch of fragrance.

Baking soda

Baking soda is a fantastic absorbent, it helps to get rid of musty smells in the bathroom. Just place an open box of baking soda in the bathroom, or pour it into a bowl with a wide opening and over time it will help to absorb any unpleasant smells that may be lingering in the bathroom.

Scented beads

Beads are an affordable way of adding fragrance to your bathroom. You can buy them from any general supermarket near you. All you need to do is place them in a bowl and put them in the bathroom. The beads will diffuse the scent in the room, making it smell nice.

Vinegar

Vinegar is non-toxic, biodegradable, and leaves behind a pleasant clean scent. It is also multipurpose and available everywhere, which makes it a convenient choice. Pour some white vinegar into the cistern, this will give the toilet bowl a rinse each time someone uses the toilet. Vinegar is able to absorb all odour-causing bacteria due to its sanitising nature

Lemon

Lemon is available in almost everyone’s household. When rubbed onto a surface it leaves a pleasant aroma neutralising bad odours. Because lemon has high levels of citric acid, it makes it a powerful natural cleaner.

Finish your clean up by rubbing surfaces with lemon, this way, its effect will last longer on surfaces. Alternatively, you can just put freshly cut pieces of lemon in the bathroom for a few hours and change them whenever they begin to wilt.

