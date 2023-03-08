Benefits of sliding windows and doors

A sliding window or door is one that opens by sliding horizontally along a top and bottom track in the frame. They come in various types and sizes.

Julius Mutayi, a civil engineer says sliding doors and windows have become popular due to several benefits. “Modern slider windows have been loved because of their several upgrades over time, resulting in windows that are more energy efficient, secure and easier to open and close compared to older models,” he says. He explains why you should opt for sliding windows and doors

Plenty of natural light

Mutayi notes that one of the first advantage of sliding windows and doors is providing plenty of natural light and can help reduce the amount of lighting needed in the house.

“If you prefer to light up your house for as many hours each day as possible, the oversized glass panels and sleek, sliding windows and doors will allow for more natural light to enter your home than most other popular styles,” he says.

Mutayi adds that while one can opt with window grids, most homeowners prefer a fully unobstructed view. Another popular option to turn the brightness up a bit further is to add a glass window above the sliding window or door. This does not only provide more light but also creates more beauty.

Relaxed in opening and closing

Sliding windows and doors are very easy to open and close which is not the case for the ordinary styles where a lot of energy might be needed.

“Slider windows and doors are exceptionally easy to operate, making them an ideal choice for seniors, or anyone with limited strength or range of motion. There is no need of pulling to open or close them, making them a smart choice for homeowners with back pain, or those who might be on the shorter side. Even children can open and close for themselves,” Mutayi says.

He adds that easy opening and closing also eliminates damages and accidents normally caused by heavy winds.

“Since they are easy to open and close they are also durable and require low maintenance. These type of windows are expertly crafted to serve well for many years. Sliding windows have the added benefit of fewer mechanical parts to worry about maintaining,” Mutayi says.

Perfect for tight spaces

Mutayi says although sliding glass doors and windows are a great fit for homes of all sizes, they are especially popular among owners of smaller homes who are looking for windows that help their space feel more open especially if their homes have low ceilings.

“Since horizontal sliding windows open left to right instead of up and down, you can get a lot more window on a short wall than you could with a vertical window style. Even if you appreciate the many advantages that come with living in a smaller space, less square footage can leave you feeling suffocated,” Mutayi notes.

He adds that having a sliding glass door at the back of the home can help illuminate the whole space, with glass windows above the front door providing additional natural light and beauty.

Since they function by gliding horizontally along an existing track, no additional room is needed for their full operation.

“You do not have to account for a door swinging in or out, and can place a sliding glass window in spots that might be a struggle to reach, or areas facing a walkway or porch, making an outward-opening window impossible,” Mutayi says.

Easy traffic flow

Sliding furniture makes an excellent choice for high-traffic homes that have children and adults alike coming and going all day on different schedules. Because sliding doors are so quiet, they make it easy for family members to exit and enter without waking others.

These types of windows and doors are also a perfect fit for those who entertain often. When having a weekend barbeque with friends, they allow you to easily transfer dishes to and from the outside, and for the children to run in and out without constantly opening and closing a traditional swing door.

If some guests are on the patio, and others are inside at the kitchen table or island, the sliding patio door helps the gathering feel more connected, and can encourage people to move around and mingle more.

Unique airflow

Sliding doors and windows provide unique airflow, which helps to refresh your house especially during hot seasons.

Sliding windows do not have any obstruction because they open widely and allow airflow.