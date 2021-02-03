Cool or colourful, curtains say a lot

Your curtains help make your indoor decor vision come to life. The various types and different prices make the choice quite tricky.

By Promise Twinamukye More by this Author

Whether you are in a studio apartment or a complete house, how was your curtain hung? Do you have a traditional pane window or an awning one?

Getting the right curtain for your doors and windows can help give a fresh look to your interior.

Before you think about the make, style or colour, there are many factors one has to put into consideration.

Size of the room

Lighter curtains (sheer curtains) work well with small rooms since they bring in more light making the room appear brighter and bigger. This could also work in spaces that need more light such as the living room.

However, since some people prefer privacy, they may need heavier curtains to do that. Heavier curtain do not let in a lot of light which is why they are majorly recommended for a room you want to turn into a theatre or you need darker environment in the house.

Advertisement

There is an alternative though, where the lighter (net) curtain can be put before the heavy ones and drawn when need for light is priority.

Length

Short curtains most of the time seem out of place, especially when they are placed at the front door. It simply does not fit.

The most fashionable length for curtains is floor-length. Choosing your curtain therefore should be between a length that just hits the floor, or one that has a little overflow. You may need to adjust them every time you are cleaning the room.

You could also go for curtains that just barely touch the floor for a classic look.

According to Catherine Nantume, an interior designer, at least six inches should be left between the floor and the last tip of the curtain. She added that the curtain should start from slightly below the ventilator so that its purpose is not blocked.

The curtain should also neither be too small nor too large in accordance to the width. When it is too small, it leaves the door or window hanging awkwardly and when it is too large, it does not look great.

Having a perfect width will give you a perfect alteration of window and/or door treatment.

Colour of the house

The colour matters because curtains change the mood of the room. You do not want curtains that bore you. Dull colours in a short term will have to be replaced because they do not bring even a little spark to the room.

Nantume advises choosing plain colours in that they blend well with any colour you add to the house. This of course does not include the children’s rooms because they tend to be drawn to bright colours and blends.

Material

The material used will also help define your house.

Nantume says that there are mainly three types. That is the cotton, silk and heavy duty (with a blanket like material).

While cotton does not let in a lot of light, it gives the perfect privacy one can want. These are mostly paired with net curtains to help brighten the room during the day and give you a slight cover when the cotton curtains are drawn. They are also long lasting than silk and easier to maintain than the heavy curtains.

Silk curtains are thinner and they have an airy, vibrant appearance. They can actually let in light without drawing them. They however, do not last long as compared to cotton but can help as a quick fix.

Cost

Plain curtain materials without stitching come in an average of Shs25, 000 to Shs30, 000.

Cotton curtains range from Shs30, 000 to Shs40, 000.

This normally depends on where you buy the material and what kind of material of the curtains.

The stitching also depends from where you get your work done. This ranges from Shs3, 000 to Shs5, 000 per metre.