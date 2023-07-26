Bring the beach into your home

Imagine waking up to the gentle sound of waves crashing on the shore and being greeted by a refreshing sea breeze every morning. While we may not all have the luxury of living in a waterfront property, we can certainly bring the beach to our homes through coastal-inspired interior design.

Transforming your living space into a coastal retreat allows you to escape the daily hustle and bustle and immerse yourself in a serene and relaxed atmosphere in the comfort of your home.

Coastal interior design, also known as coastal style or beach-inspired design, is a decorating style that draws inspiration from the seaside and coastal environments.

It captures the relaxed and breezy atmosphere associated with beachfront living, bringing elements of the ocean, sand, and nature into the home. It embraces a palette of light and airy colours such as whites, soft blues, sandy neutrals and pastel shades, mirroring the hues of the sky, sea, and sandy beaches. With the key elements of coastal interior design and you too can create your very own coastal-inspired retreat.

Tranquil colour palette

Coastal design is synonymous with calmness, and selecting the right colour palette is crucial for capturing that essence. Start by painting your walls in shades of white, soft blues or sandy neutrals.

These colours according to Mary Ann Ngwabe, an interior designer, evoke the soothing tones of the sky, ocean and sandy beaches. Introduce pops of accent colours inspired by marine life, such as coral, turquoise or seafoam green, to add depth and visual interest.

For an added touch of warmth, consider incorporating hints of pale yellow or blush pink. These subtle hues create a serene backdrop that promotes relaxation and tranquility.

Use natural materials

Incorporating natural materials is essential to evoke the coastal charm in your home.

“Choose furniture pieces made from rattan, wicker, or reclaimed wood to create a relaxed and organic feel. Introduce textures reminiscent of the seaside, like jute rugs, sisal carpets, and linen upholstery on your chairs. Consider a light-coloured, weathered wood dining table or a wicker chair with plush cushions,” Ngwabe shares.

Nautical accents and patterns

Infuse your space with nautical accents and patterns to evoke a maritime or coastal aesthetic, drawing inspiration from the sea and sailing. You can hung up a ship wheel on the wall as a striking focal point or display seashells and starfish in glass jars or bowls. Incorporate rope elements through curtain tiebacks, lampshades, or even as handles for drawers or cabinets. You can also consider using striped fabrics for your throw pillows, curtains, or area rugs.

Coastal art and accessories

Complete the coastal aesthetic by incorporating art and accessories that pay homage to the beach. Hang beach-themed paintings or photographs depicting ocean views, sailboats or seashells.

"Look for art that captures the tranquility and natural beauty of coastal landscapes. Display glass vases filled with sand, seashells, or sea glass to bring a touch of the beach indoors. Incorporate driftwood as decorative pieces. The presence of these elements will remind you of the beauty of the coastline and bring a touch of whimsy to your space," Ngwabe advises.