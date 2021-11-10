Can rent-to-own be a solution to the housing crisis in Uganda?

A one, two, three or four bedroom unit works depending on the affordability and user needs. PHOTO/unsplash.com

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

With many Ugandans employed in the informal sector where earnings are often unstable, developers shy away from a rent-to-own scheme for fear of making losses.

Owning a home in Uganda is achieved through three major avenues; purchase, self-build or inheritance. The first two avenues require commitment and funds that are not easy to come by for most of Uganda’s young population. This, to a greater extent, has led to the growth of build-to-rent properties that are often single or double bedroom units. Such premises are usually close to the city centre and are convenient for those who have just joined the employment/ business world, or for small families.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.