Choosing cabinets for your home

Nothing beats the charm and functionality of custom cabinets. However, choosing and installing cabinets requires expertise and dedication. Essentially cabinets should be chosen to fit your space, lifestyle requirements and blend in with your décor. Custom cabinets as opposed to the already made ones will give you a unique and personalised look for your space. So how do you make the right choices when choosing custom cabinets?

Budget

Making your own cabinets allows you to select high-quality woods, finishes and hardware that suit your taste and budget. Establishing a budget for this project is one of the most important first steps. Just as other custom made items, the cabinets will cost slightly more than those you get already made. The upside to this is you get high quality and durable cabinets. Talk to more than one cabinet maker in order to get one who can work within your budget.

With limited space, you typically need only a few cabinets, a vanity sink-base cabinet and maybe a vanity desk base if you want extra counter space in the bathroom.

Materials

The most popular materials for cabinets include stainless steel, solid wood, plywood, laminate, thermofoil and particleboard. Each of these has its advantages and drawbacks. More homeowners are drawn to cabinets made from solid wood because of its strength, durability and has a timeless look. It is also environmentally friendly and easy to customise. It is however, a more costly option.

For those looking for a budget friendly option, plywood is the perfect choice. It is lightweight, durable, easy to repair and easier to install and manipulate.

Stainless steel is another popular material, preferred because of its strength, durability and easy maintenance. The material’s high corrosion-resistant properties make it an ideal choice for wet or damp spaces such as bathrooms, laundry rooms and kitchens. It is also hygienic, easy to clean and heat-resistant, making it an excellent choice for food preparation areas.

Since kitchen habits and storage needs vary from person to person, there are a wide variety of cabinet combinations available. You can choose frameless cabinets or framed cabinets in different sizes, colours and finishes. PHOTO/unsplash.com.

Style

The style of cabinets is determined by a combination of factors, including the shape, design details, door styles, hardware and overall aesthetic.

Design details such as paneling, molding, and decorative accents can also influence the style of cabinets. The major benefit of installing cabinets yourself is getting those that enhance your style.

For instance, if your décor is traditional or formal style the right cabinets for you might have raised panel doors and intricate molding. If your style is modern or contemporary you might opt for cabinets with flat panel doors and sleek, streamlined profiles. Choosing the perfect cabinet materials, doors and finishes will give your home a seamless look. It is also possible to match and mix a combination of cabinet styles and features. One major distinctive style feature is the door.

According to vevano.com, there are three main styles of cabinet door and drawer; slab, shaker, and raised panel. There are other types, such as mullion and open-frame doors, but these are used sparingly.

Most drawer and door designs fall into one of these three types. There’s arguably no difference in quality of the different styles. The differences are purely aesthetic, so choose one that you love.

Slab door

A slab style door is one solid piece and flat across the entire surface. It is primarily used with frameless cabinet boxes to provide a smooth, minimalist appearance. As a bonus, the flat surface is easy to clean and maintain. The slab door blends well into modern, contemporary and industrial designs.

Shaker door

The Shaker style door is named after its inventors, the Shakers, a religious group that split from the Quakers in the 1700s. Shakers were known for their skill in woodworking and carpentry, inventing a simple yet beautiful design we still use today. This timeless door style features five pieces, a recessed center panel framed by four raised pieces. This style is very flexible, working within transitional, classic, cottage style, farmhouse, and contemporary looks.

The more popular cabinets in the kitchen are wall cabinets. These are installed on the wall above base cabinets.

Quality

If you are spending a generous amount to have custom made cabinets, you need the quality to justify the cost. The amount of daily use will definitely determine the wear and tear your cabinets. Also consider the house occupants; it is advisable to use stronger materials for younger occupants such as tweens or teens.