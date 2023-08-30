Interior design red flags to watch out for

Last week, I got an urgent call from a youthful relative who found himself in a fix. Apparently, after their dinner, his date invited him to her home. As they sat enjoying their nightcap, the sitting room bulb flickered and went off. My relative being a helpful guy, offered to replace it for her if she had another one, which she thankfully did. She got a stool to give him a boost and that is when things went south. As soon as he stood on the stool, it gave way as if it was a piece of wet cardboard.

Without any other support, he fell, right across the coffee table and the couch, causing substantial damage. His date started panicking saying the furniture belonged to someone else and they needed to repair it before its owner saw it. So my relative needed about Shs300,000 for the repairs. While as far as dates go, this was terrible, it made me think of how people’s homes tell you so much about them if you pay attention.

Someone’s quality of furniture, their décor is enough to tell you whether the person is going to be your happily ever after or they are a disaster waiting to happen.

I am not saying you should judge everyone by their living conditions, sometimes there are factors beyond their control such as the economy, but some things such as filling your space with borrowed furniture, books that have clearly never been read, stained bed linen are a red flag.

Here is how to spot those red flags and what they allude to.

Filth

Nothing says more about an individual than the effort they put into keep their surroundings clean and pristine. And I find there is nothing more attractive than someone who can clean up after themselves.

When I say clean, I mean are things actually clean? Is the bathtub clean? Or does the bathroom just look haphazardly cleaned up because of your presence? Surely there are hacks to keep your space as neat as possible.

You can wipe off the drawings on the walls, clean your windows, mop your house and keep away cobwebs. For many people, the bathroom is a make or break zone in the home.

If the only things on display are tissue and a stolen bottle of hotel soap, then you need to consider your options.

Their lack of trying can point to a complicated personality. At the very least, stock up on some essential oil diffusers, lotions, and hand towels to show your guests that you are a practical adult.

Cheap bed linen

Bad, cheap sheets, a mattress that has seen better days and creaky bed are a cry for help. Your bedroom should be the one place you do not skimp on but if you do, please seek help. Depending on the colour palette you choose, your bedroom says a lot about you.

Those forest greens and navy blues, show you do not try hard, you just get by. So do yourself a favour and invest in some quality white sheets and please have more than one set.

And while you are at it, get enough pillowcases for all the pillows on your bed. I know many single guys who turn their bed into the centre of all household activities, you find cups, plates, their computer and all the chargers. This is nothing more than sloth behavior and it is a big turn off for most people. Also, this kind of environment is not good for morale and no one in their right senses should willingly subject themselves to it.

Gloomy furnishings

Grey, beige and brown are colours of convenience and no one wants to hang around people who only do things that are convenient. If you must choose any of the above colours, find ways to brighten them up with accessories such as throw blankets and throw pillows. Your living room is the heart of the home so how you furnish it, especially the colours you choose says a lot about your personality.

Too many unopened books

One time I went to this palatial residence with a ceiling to floor book case, with most of the books still sealed. Instead of a home, it looked more as a book store, but the most unfortunate part was that the homeowners did not care about having those books there, they were just for show.

My concern, therefore, is why would a person invest so much money in something they do not care about? You can really get to know a person based on what books they display. Even more telling is how they are arranged, if they are upside down, just know you are dealing with a pretentious or an untruthful individual. If they look as if they are being hidden, just know the person has kinky or questionable taste because they read books they are embarrassed by.

When the room is lit like a club

The right lighting is important so stay away from colourful bulbs that will make your home look as those seedy lodges. The same goes for scented candles; too many of them at once is not only a hazard to the senses but also shows you have no idea what you are doing.

Cheap furniture

I do not mean cheap because of how much it cost but cheap quality such as those bad knockoff leather sofas. Understandably not everyone has a huge budget, but right now there is much better furniture manufactured locally than the knockoffs from abroad.

If you cannot afford original furniture with your budget, do yourself a favour and buy locally. So many people are influenced by celebrity homes and want to steal the look by finding dupes instead of investing in pieces that you really believe in versus trying to get the look for less.

Impersonal

You know something is not right when you step into a room and it looks as a retail store. A home filled with too many brand-name high-end designers says although the homeowner can afford nice things they do not have a point of view. Your personal style should show your own perspective and opinions.

Framed luxury logos, mirrored decor, bedazzled tufts and designer shopping bags come off as gaudy, sterile and cold. Create a home that reflects who you are, not some clueless designer. There should also be some signs of life through specific cookware and objects that point to hobbies.

Paying extra attention to details, even for smaller things such as plates, flatware, cups, and glasses also gets some major bonus points. The bar is pretty low so if you already have more than one fork, knife, and spoon, what you need next is some wine and water glasses and you are on your way.

Clutter

Remember, less is more. Overstuffing a room with too many objects makes you look like a hoarder.