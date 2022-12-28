Cleaning up your home after the festivities

The holiday festivities are finally over, but before you can breathe a sigh of relief, you will need to clean up your home and get it back in shape. Your home gets a beating from all the parties and the guests so it will take more than just the usual cleaning. It is also time to think of the right place to store up the decorations and your new presents.

Christmas presents

Christmas gifts are a pleasant boon but can be an inconvenience if they are the kind of things that cannot be stored easily or effortlessly put to everyday use. First go through your loot to decide which presents you will keep and the ones that should be given out. This will help nip the clutter in the bud while also spreading around the season’s spirit.

Christmas decorations

How many of us have opened up a box of holiday decorations in November only to find a tangled mess of half-broken lights? Well, to avoid this, make sure your Christmas decorations, ornaments and lights are kept away neatly.

Once you take them down, dispose of the broken ones, then clean the rest using a dry cloth to remove dust and store them in closed containers, boxes or plastic bags that are clearly marked, they will be in perfect shape for next year. Your Christmas tree should be stored away neatly as well.

Beatrice Nansamba, a resident of Kajjansi, says the longevity of a Christmas tree is dependent on two factors, the quality of the tree and storage.

“I have had my Christmas tree for five years and it is still as good as new because it was quite expensive but it was a worthwhile investment. So after the holidays, I carefully store it neatly in a big box and place it in a place where it will not be squashed by heavy items,” Nansamba says.

And to make sure your Christmas lights stay in mint condition, remove the batteries because they might get spoilt during storage, then wrap the string lights around a piece of cardboard first, then put them in a box or container with a lead. This will keep them from getting all tangled up.

The kitchen

After all that cooking and baking, take the time to give your kitchen and kitchen appliances a deep clean. Clean up your cooking stoves and oven. Give the inside of your oven extra attention. Look out for hidden spots that are usually neglected, if your cooker is not inbuilt, you can move it and clean out all the food residues that will have piled up throughout the year.

Give your refrigerator a deep clean as well. Take everything out of the fridge, throw away anything that has expired or is broken and then clean.

For thorough cleaning, mix liquid soap in warm water and using a kitchen towel, wipe down the shelves, drawers and bins. If the drawers and shelves are removable, take them out and give them a good wash at the kitchen sink. When dry, put them back.

Clean up the interior and exterior of your kitchen cabinets and drawers.

The best way to clean kitchen cabinets, according to Isaac Cifula, from World Class Cleaning Services, is by using a damp cloth.

“Dip the cleaning towel into the cleaning solution, wring it out and wipe each drawer or cabinet, do not pour water into the drawers or cabinets as it will damage the wood,’’ Cifula says.

Cifula also cautions against using harsh cleaning chemicals or detergents for cleaning kitchen appliances. He recommends natural cleaning elements such as a mixture of baking soda, vinegar and water that can provide the same level of cleanliness and odour protection without affecting the appliances.

The sink should get extra attention since it might have potentially accumulated all kinds of harmful germs such as salmonella from the raw meat that was washed from it and all manner of herbicides and pesticides from fruits and vegetables. After a thorough scrub, rinse the sink with a disinfectant cleaning liquid of your choice.

The rest of the house

The living room and dining room are high traffic areas, during the holidays, so they will need more attention. Take the cushions out of the furniture and remove all the food crumbs, take off the cushion covers and have them washed.

If your dining chairs are upholstered, you can take them out and wipe them clean using a damp cleaning towel. Dust your house surfaces and mop your floors. Your carpet may have stains from wine or food spills, to remove these, spot clean the stains. But if the carpet is too dirty, Cifula recommends taking it for professional cleaning.

Scrub the kitchen floor, with some vim or any other detergent and water using a brush with gentle bristles.

Get an all-purpose cleaner that can remove soap scum stains and kill viruses and bacteria on your bathroom counter, tub, shower, and toilet. Give the bathroom walls and floors a good scrub paying special attention the corners of the bathroom floor. Wash the guest bedroom linens and towels as well.

With the Ebola and Covid-19 infections still looming, high-touch points should be disinfected. These include door handles, doorknobs, handrails, light switches, soap dispensers and chair handles.

All this might seem like such a tedious task. The best way to approach it, is by coming up with a cleaning schedule assigning a day, for each chore. Other family members should be involved as well, the more the easier and merrier.

Declutter