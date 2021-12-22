Console tables, a versatile choice for your home space

Console tables, also known as sofa tables, should carry some ornaments such as an artistic bowl. PHOTO/ internet

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

Console tables are usually slender, long, versatile pieces of furniture that can be placed nearly anywhere in a home, but they are often thought of as only entryway or hallway furniture.

From its rich history to its flexible nature while gracing home spaces. Console tables are not only a great pick but also intensely appreciative of their presence in your spaces.

