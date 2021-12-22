Console tables, a versatile choice for your home space

From its rich history to its flexible nature while gracing home spaces. Console tables are not only a great pick but also intensely appreciative of their presence in your spaces.

In the late 17th Century, these tables were a must have in mansions and palaces as the idea was birthed from France and Italy.

In that time they were the ideal furniture that spoke royalty at every guest dinning table.

They had a half moon shaped top, and stood on two legs and were attached to walls using S brackets which brought them to be termed as Consoles.

In the modern day, console tables no longer rely on brackets and are able to fully support themselves.

More interesting, these tables have evolved to cover wide range of functionality and a versatile nature of placement in homes.

Andrew Mugisha, an interior designer tips us on how best we can meet our home interior designing needs.

Hallways/corridors

The entrance to your home is the first space any guest would notice as it catches the eye by first glance. This space is usually ignored and not much is done to redeem its ambience.

Mugisha encourages the placement of a console table in your corridors.

“One can position a console table right below the corridor walling and accompany the wall space with a mirror to enhance its look,” he advices.

The expert adds that the table should carry some ornaments such as an artistic bowl to hold keys that easily get misplaced around the house or a few photo frames, and a flower vase.

Be free to own your space by adding your choice of table-top decorations to it

“Avoid crowding the table with unnecessary items but rather keep it simple and evenly decorated,” he says.

According to Mugisha, a jacket rack should be placed beside the console tables for guests to have a reachable placement of their scarfs and coats on entrance into your home .

Living room

Away from the original console tables that stood on two legs, today, they feature four legs which allows them to rest against a sofa set effortlessly with no additional support.

Mugisha confirms that this not only adds a decorative nature to them but is also a useful element.

“They intentionally define the sitting space environment on to which a remote can be laid for easy reach by the occupants of that space,” he shares.

When it comes to the dining space, he adds, the console tables are placed right beside the dining tables and used as buffet tables.

“This creates a serving point for food selection at dinner hence creating space at the dining point for users.”

Bedroom

For a unique feel in your bedroom you can opt for a console table in the place of a dressing mirror.

Having it mounted to the wall would add a sense of style and sense to its placement just at the bedside.

To keep up with the new trend, Mugisha advices that one needs to opt for a console equipped with drawers.

“The console table positioned in a bedroom allows for users to slide through their inner garments in the provided compartments and is also topped with a mirror hanging to enhance its look and add functionality purpose of what a dressing counter serves,” he explains.

Shopping tip

The expert advises lovers of console tables to pick the right items for their spaces.

“Console tables are designed to be between 28 inches to 32 inches tall and comes on its own without side tables attached to it. This differentiates it from the other kinds of tables placed in a home space.”

According to Mugisha this height allows for them to hold delicate items not in the reach of toddlers but also items closer to a users’ reach.

“Ensure that the console table meant for placement behind your sofa is not way taller than the height of your sofa set and also not way shorter but rather proportional in height,” he tips.

Additionally, the interior designer urges users to opt for sizes that suit their home space.

This is because a smaller space accommodates a small console table best.