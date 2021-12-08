Wooden ornaments for your home space

The festive season is here! You could consider creating a natural and warm outlook for your home space. It could be a few leafy patterns or wooden textures put together.

Perhaps replace a few overly used plastic ornaments on your Christmas tree with some well-furnished wood work. Most interesting, you can Do It Yourself with a few wood shapers, nails and tools to stencil on wood carvers.

Margret Nalwadda, a director at Crafts Africa Shop deals in wooden crafts and ornaments. She shares the best approaches for incorporating different wooden décor in their home spaces.

Items

Nalwadda sells a variety of wood work which mostly imitates an animal character, or inscriptions written against a wall hanging.

“My shop holds a variety of craft work, namely wooden animals, wooden coasters for covering glasses wooden wine glasses and wooden hangings,” she lists.

The businesswoman charges a reasonable fee for her imported work. Her items range between Shs30,000 to Shs50,000 depending on category or size of the item.

“I usually go shopping for most of my products where I ship in most of them from Madagascar,” she reveals. Her tastes, she adds, are mostly inspired by her love for craft work.

Placement

Wood art is probably the most versatile in nature largely because it can work equally well in modern spaces as well as traditional spaces.

To create a modern ambience while working with wood, one may opt to add a touch of white in the home space.

“A wooden wall hanging with your favourite wordings inscribed on it is best positioned on a white or neutral colour wall surface as opposed to a bright coloured surface,” she advices.

The background, she adds, should be able to highlight the piece of art in the room space.

The dining table space is well enhanced with wooden coasters which serve a greater purpose as glass covers.

These, she tips, can be positioned at the centre of the table while ensuring regular hygiene with frequent dust offs.

“For a simple African touch, you can place wooden animal characters on your television stand, bedside drawers or book shelves,” she explains.

Wooden crafted animals luckily suit most house spaces as they create an eco-friendly traditional look.

The craft seller encourages users to incorporate them in their home corners lifted on stools, corridor console tables and on coffee sets.

“One is allowed to dominate their home space with wooden crafts as they are not selective of spaces since they blend well even in the washrooms when placed on top of sinks as counter basin enhancements.”

Wooden wine glasses she shares serve multiple purposes.

“They are designed as wine carriers and used for interior design. They are also a unique selection for a good wine sit down for my guests and myself.”

To incorporate wooden wine glasses to your space as an indoor ornament, Nalwadda advices that one ought to create shelves positioned near their dining hall-way space for a better placement.

Maintenance

According to Nalwadda, wooden décor is not only beautiful but simple to maintain.

“Most wood pieces require a re-work to just vanish them back to glimmer,” she advices.

For regularly used meal-time table coasters and wine glasses, she encourages users to use paper towels and dust off dirt or wine residue off.