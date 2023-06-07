Elevate your décor with patterns and textures

Texture and pattern are some of the tricks interior designers use to create visually appealing spaces.

When done well, mixing patterns and textures can transform any space by adding depth and visual interest. Texture in interior design refers to the surface quality of a material.

Every surface has a texture whether it be smooth or rough, bumpy or flat. Texture helps define design styles.

For example, when designing a modern interior the dominant texture is glossy materials while minimally textured surfaces often work well with contemporary interiors.

Colour

Remember, interior decor is all about expressing your personal style and creating a space that supports the well-being of every resident.

Before delving into pattern and texture mixing, first establish a cohesive colour palette for the space. The rule of thumb is that you should not have more than three colours.

Get a primary colour first, which will help guide your pattern and texture choices.

Experiment with pops of colour for instance you can coordinate with your curtains, throw pillows and carpet to create a look that allows the patterns and textures to stand out while maintaining a cohesive overall look.

Layering

When styling your space it is essential to create height and layers to add depth to the arrangement. Use decorative elements to create different levels for visual intrigue.

Consider pairing pillows of different shape, fabric, size and colour.

Look for pillows in those exact shades that have stylish patterns and varying fabrics. To this perfect pairing, add a knit blanket or chunky woven throw that ties the colours together and is both functional and fitting to your space.

Create balance

Achieving a well-balanced space is key when combining patterns and textures. Strive for a harmonious blend of contrasting elements, such as pairing a bold geometric pattern with a more subtle texture.

One of the easiest ways to add contrast to your designs is by making one element bigger (or smaller) than the rest of the elements around it.

The viewer’s eye will naturally be drawn to the contrasting element because it will appear to be different from the rest.

Choose wallpapers and fabrics with a vertical design emphasis to give an impression of more height.

Horizontal textures across the short length of a room will draw the eye across and increase the length of the space.

Create cohesiveness

To avoid a chaotic aesthetic, when you are trying to use patterns and texture, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The colours you decide to use in each room will have a big impact on the overall look and feel of your home, and picking a few colours that work well together can help to create a more unified look.

You do not necessarily need to use the same colour in every single room, you can use a combination of colours, as bold or as neutral as you like, as long as they complement each other.

When you have a cohesive colour scheme throughout your entire home, no space will feel random or out of place.

Ensure that one room flows into the next, you can use flooring to help achieve a seamless transition between spaces.

Installing the same type of flooring in your rooms, such as hardwood flooring, can help to prevent them from feeling disjointed and the flooring can connect one space to the next.

Accessories

Accessories are a great way to add texture and pattern but, make sure they are not competing with one another.

Also ensure the accessories you choose will make your home look more cohesive. You can have fun by grouping textures together and combining a variety of finishes.

Think about using glass bottles with mirrors and metals, or natural textures such as sticks, shells and woven trays.

Add cushions with textured fabric or patterns, and mix with knitted, silk or chenille throw blankets. Rugs and soft furnishing are a great way to add texture.

A soft wool rug, an animal hide or a bold pattern rug will ground a room and will also zone areas.

Patterned and textured fabrics can be mixed and matched on your sofa, occasional chairs, ottomans and cushions. Pair these with light or dark timbers to create an interesting and relaxing feel.

Patterns

Patterns on the other hand refer to repetitive designs or motifs that are present on surfaces, fabrics, wallpapers, or accessories within a space.

They can range from bold geometric shapes to delicate floral prints, stripes, chevrons, or even abstract designs.

You can create patterns using paint, tile, carpeting, and other graphic elements.