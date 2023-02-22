Create extra storage with a corner shelf

There is so much potential resting in each corner of our home, which is why a multi-corner shelf comes in handy. The shelf will turn the corners in your your home, be they in the kitchen, living room or bedrooms into extra storage space. There are a variety of corner shelf designs available out there for every room layout, design theme, space available and budget.

In addition to storage, corner shelves can be used for décor to display selected items that add a unique touch to your living space.

They are also convenient if you happen have a bathroom that does not have any sort of storage space for your toiletries.

It is great for organising all your essentials with its multiple spacious shelves. In addition, it has an adjustable height that can suit your space and needs.

Also, if you are the type of person that loves to read books, chances are you have a lot of them and you might be running out of space to put them. A corner shelf can work as an extra book shelf in your living room or bedroom.

Easy to assemble

Corner shelves, are normally sold as disintegrated pieces, which require assembling on buying. Assembling is very easy, as the instructions are provided in the manual. No drilling is involved to attach it to any wall, so you need to worry about spoiling you walls. Multi corner shelves are made up of five plastic adjustable shelves attached to a pole, which can be positioned at any height.

Adjustable

Thanks to their adaptable creative design, you can arrange it to suit the corner in your bathroom. By shortening, the height-adjustable pole, the make shift shelf can be placed above the shower tray or bathtub.

Alternatively, it can be extended to its maximum length and placed between the floor and the ceiling in any corner of your shower or bath tub.

Each shelf has a bar that can be used as a hanger for towels or sponge and under-shelf hooks for extra storage. They also have drainage holes that stop water from pooling and restrict the growth of mold.

Versatile

These shelves are referred to as ‘multi- corner’ because, they can be used elsewhere in the house, besides for your bathroom. You can find them at Carrefour Supermarket in Lugogo, Capital Shoppers in Nakawa, and Mega Standard supermarkets for as low as Shs127, 000. You can also find them down town in Kikubo where you can get one at Shs 120,000.

Apart from the standard plastic, shelves are also made from a variety of materials. Here are some of the common materials and their unique qualities:

Wood

Going natural is one of the best choices that you can make. Many believe that wooden furniture is one of the most dependable additions to your home. This is because wood, regardless of its kind, ensures durability over long periods.

Solid woods such as beechwood and teak are fully-grown trees that are perfect for heavy-duty storage. Not only are they durable but they also have a natural beauty that can complement your home interiors.

Having these types of materials incorporated into your bathroom corner shelf can add to the overall appeal of your space. After all, wooden shelves are often multifunctional, strong, and can stand the test of time.

Bamboo

You can also never go wrong with bamboo for your bathroom corner shelf. Unlike forest trees, bamboos grow quickly and are far more sustainable and practical. What is more, they are resilient materials that have a great weight capacity.

Bamboos are also known for their immense scratch resistance and overall durability. Not only that, but this material also resists water, making it the perfect choice for bathroom use. Having this as a bathroom corner shelf can give you both the quality and sustainability that you are looking for.

Metal

Another option that you can go for is a metal corner shelf. A metal corner shelf is suitable for daily needs due to its durable components. You can have a stainless steel one that is completely rust and deterioration-proof.

Not only that, but some of them come complete with floating shelves which will help you save floor space. A metal corner shelf is also heat-resistant, making it safer for use in the kitchen.

Glass

In order Glass is reliable, sturdy, and can complement your style easily. Furthermore, it can add elegance to your space. Its transparent material can give your room a cleaner and sleeker look.