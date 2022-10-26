Expert tricks to dress your bed

It is said that on average we spend about a third of our lives in bed. For this reason only, the bed deserves to be beautiful and comfortable.

According to Adrian Kakinda, a psychologist, the other reason your bed should be comfortable and welcoming is because such a bed supports good sleep, which is central to our health.

Nothing is more inviting than a clean, freshly well-made bed where you know that everything is washed frequently.

Most people will not feel comfortable sleeping in a bed whose linen is rarely washed and throw pillows that wind up on the floor. While crisp, all cotton white sheets will give almost anyone the confidence to enjoy their sleep.

“However, one’s bed is personal and what pleases them might not please the other, thus, there is no one right way to make or dress a bed. So, it is good that there are many choices in bedding allowing us all to have what helps us get a good night’s sleep in comfort,” says Elvis Opalla, an interior designer.

Opalla stresses that the visual aspect of your bedroom is as important as its physical comfort. A beautiful appearance creates happiness for the individual.

“Beauty soothes, whether it be viewed in a museum, on a nature walk, or appreciating a splendidly made bed. Go for elements that make your heart sing with joy. Do not be limited by what décor experts dictate because they do not know you better than yourself. Think outside the box and create an environment that is clean, comfortable and allows a good night’s sleep,” says Opalla.

Get your sheets right

Many people prefer crisp white sheets on their beds while others do not mind those with patterns, but what they all have in common is that sheets should be clean and suitable for their needs.

Because they get in direct contact with your skin, Opalla says sheets should not be too hot or too cool for the user. High-quality sheets come in cotton sateen or silk the choice depends on personal preference.

“Sheets have an impact on the overall look of the bed; those that have grisly patterns can become an eyesore in the room while the lumpy ones make it difficult for the bed to look neat. To simplify your choices get different sheets for different times of the year, temperatures and seasons,” he adds.

Get a good quality pillow

Pillows come in different sizes and serve various purposes. Some pillows are purely decorative while others are functional. The number of pillows you have on your bed will depend on how you use your bed.

“Some people prefer to read in bed, so they will have enough pillows to prop them up when they do. Others simply go to bed to sleep, so one or two pillows will do. There is no right and wrong number of pillows,” says Kakinda.

He notes that since quality pillows are expensive it is important to protect them from abuse.

“Make sure that you can wash them and please get a pillow cover for them. If the pillows on the bed are purely decorative, remember to remove them and stack them in a safe place before going to bed,” he adds.

Add layers for warmth

There are two basic strategies for bringing warmth to a bed; using a duvet or a bedspread. For years blankets were popular but now duvets seem to have become trendier.

Down-filled duvets, wrapped in duvet covers are so fluffy, comforting and good at regulating temperature that many people prefer them to any other covers. They also come in various patterns and rich colours that make it easy to get a layered look. “When getting a duvet buy good quality one that you can use for as long as possible. You can use a duvet cover so that the duvet remains protected to avoid having to wash it so often since it is not easy to wash,” says Kakinda.

However, if you regularly wake up stuffy, puffy eyed, tired, sneezy or with a headache, you might need to stay away from down or wool filled duvets. But just to be sure go to an allergist and get tested for dust, feather and wool allergies.

Or just make sure your blankets are only cotton or synthetic and use hypoallergenic synthetic-fill pillows, comforters and duvets. There are hypoallergenic pillow and mattress covers to deal with the dust allergy. Frequent washing also keeps down the dust mite allergens.

Play with colour

For the ultimate in simplicity, choose a single colour for all of your beddings. For instance, white is a simple colour to work with and gives your room a fresh and luxurious look.

But if you love more colour, try experimenting with different colours and patterns. Avoid brilliant colours such as lime green and instead go for calm ones such as blues or greys that allow the mind to rest.

Air your bed

Before making your bed in the morning, strip the covers and sheets down, exposing them to fresh air for 15 minutes in order to dry them thoroughly.

Sprinkle a few drops of lavender essence on the pillows when you make the bed back up.

Pull the sheets very tight so they do not wrinkle. Fluff the pillows, air out the room for another whole hour. Alternatively you can leave the bed unmade and open for a few minutes to air before making the bed.

How to make your bed in five easy steps

Here is how to quickly make your bed every day, so you can enjoy all the benefits of your new found habit.

Step 1

Clear any clutter from your bed and strip it down to just to the fitted sheet. This is a good time to brush off the sheet and find long-lost socks.

Step 2

Next, make your way around your mattress and ensure the fitted sheet is nicely tucked in, pulling the sheet taught as you go. If you have a bed skirt, can get it lined up and even as you make your way around the bed.

Step 3

Replace the top sheet making sure it hangs evenly off the sides and bottom of your mattress. If your sheet is printed on one side, place the sheet pattern side down.

When you fold back your top sheet over your comforter or blanket, the pattern will be front and center.

Step 4

Tuck the bottom of the top sheet under your mattress neatly and evenly or let it hang freely, your choice. Just make sure your comforter or blanket covers the exposed sheet for a more finished look.

Step 5

Replace your blanket or bedspread, making sure it falls evenly on the sides and foot end of the bed. Fold back the top of the bedcover and your top sheet for a neat and tidy look.

Smooth out any bumps or wrinkles with your hand, fluff your pillows and line them up at the top of your bed.

That is it. Once you start making your bed every day, you will inevitably get more efficient and faster, making it that much easier to keep this great habit going. For even more life changing decluttering, tidying and organisation, The Maids can help you enjoy your home with a range of house cleaning services.