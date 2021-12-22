Festive season: Watch your neighbourhood, know these security checks

It’s a common occurrence to see, in residential areas everyone driving to his or her home unbothered simply because they trust their security guards, dogs, and CCTV cameras.

But we have also seen situations where individuals have been shot and killed at gates as they try to access their homes, waylaid in dark corners as they drive or walk to their homes. This is why such incidents should remind you why your neighbourhood can make you a candidate for violent crime. And here is what should be done to mitigate criminality originating from your neighbourhood.

Keeping close contact and cultivating good relationships remain the key considerations to boost your safety and security. When you closely relate with your neighbours, even in your absence they can be an eye and ear to your home.

Sometimes burglaries and house break-ins are always first monitored by these criminals but in your absence, a neighbour may spot those scouting and unfamiliar people around your home, report to you or authorities.

Sometimes the wealthy have gone ahead to put up security lighting systems around their own homes leaving the rest of the neighbourhood in a dark insecure environment.

While it may not be possible for you to install a lighting system around your neighbourhood, you can mobilise your neighbours to pool resources and sensitise them to having a good light environment.

Alternatively, you can mobilise neighbours to lobby your local government for lighting improvement in your area.

Cleanliness

Also, ensure a clean and well kempt neighbourhood. Overgrown trees, bushes can offer a hideout for criminals, and also are abandoned buildings. Work out with community members and leaders to make sure the environment around your home is kept clean and safe.

You can also employ a neighbourhood security system by jointly ensuring your community is patrolled (community patrols). This can involve local guards or use services of a local police station through fundraisings to facilitate and ensure there is a security service in your area. You can also use social media like having a WhatsApp group to inform each other of suspicious activities in your area or any insecurity incidents for members to react quickly.

Besides the neighbourhood, some of the safety checks that can help you to keep your indoor home and property safe during this festive season and may include;

Don’t publicise your festivity plan which may include your travel plans, when and where you are enjoying it, on social media. As the season draws in some people are already publicizing their festive plans which can also be a tip for criminals.

Also don’t tell everyone that you are leaving or away for the festive season because you cannot be sure of everyone’s intention including your neighbours only talk to a trusted friend or neighbour.

You can always make sure your home looks occupied even when you are away. You can inform a trusted neighbour to switch on and off the lights at your home according to the usual. You always do it when you are around. This makes it appear as if you are around. You can alternatively employ lighting timers to switch itself off and on. You can also tell a neighbour to drive or walk in your home to look as if it’s occupied.

Also, avoid leaving your home in a tempting environment like leaving your valuables like TVs, cookers easily visible through windows.

Double check all your windows, doors, and gate to make sure your locks and burglar guards are intact, and install security devices like CCTV cameras.

Also if you are leaving your home in the care of housekeepers, share with them your security plan such as patrolling since you will be away. Sometimes criminals can start digging holes to gain access to your home through the fence or walls but through regular patrols, these can easily be seen and a proactive action taken.

It’s also advised that you switch off appliances to prevent any electric shock in case of power upsurge but also save on electricity bills.