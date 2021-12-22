Prime

Festive season: Watch your neighbourhood, know these security checks

By  Rajab Mukombozi

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Whether you are travelling or remaining at home during this festive season, the safety of your home and your property should remain a priority. But usually, when it comes to the safety of homes and property many people think about individual homes especially indoor security. They hire guards, put up security systems like CCTV cameras but do you know the safety of your neighbourhood and the behaviour of your neighbours can keep you susceptible to crime?

It’s a common occurrence to see, in residential areas everyone driving to his or her home unbothered simply because they trust their security  guards, dogs, and CCTV cameras.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.