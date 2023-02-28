Guide to roof maintenance

It can be quite difficult for ordinary people to notice that there is a leakage on the roof especially when you have a concrete ceiling because most leakages are identified by the tell-tale sign of a stained ceiling.

However, if you suspect that your roof might have a problem or spot any damage, contact a reputable roofing contractor right away to repair it before the issue gets worse.

Ivan Mukiibi, a roofer says replacing a roof is very expensive that why it is advisable to first identify the extent of the problem and ascertain whether it needs repairing or replacing. A good roof should take about 50 years before it starts showing signs of wear and tear.

“It is advisable to inspect your roof regularly to save you from spending money to replace your roof and extending its lifespan,” he says.

Mukiibi says that there several ways to keep the roof in good condition and these include:

Regular inspections

It is important to have your roof inspected by an experienced and professional roofer to check for signs of damage.

“If identified at early stage you have a chance to put a stop to the damages before the problem becomes severe. Make sure that your roofer inspects every corner,” he says. During inspection, the roofers must look for indications of any animal activities, damaged or missing shingles, algae, moss or fungus growth while keeping an eye on leaks in the roof.

“During the inspection process, you have to examine the roof membrane. If it only has a single layer of protection it means there are chances of punctures, fastener back-out, decrease, bitterness and more,” Mukibi says.

Clean up

Remove debris such as twigs, leaves, sticks, and branches which can otherwise accumulate and damage your roof and potentially cause the wood to rot and the steel to rust.

“If you have trees near your house there are chances of debris staying on your roof for long. If you have trees that overhang on your roof, the solution is to be trimmed to eliminate the danger of them crashing into your roof during heavy rains,” he advises.

Mukiibi recommends cleaning gutters and drains.

“Although cleaning drains and gutters is not easy, it is a requirement. Clean your drains before rainfalls and storms so that water does not get backed up and blocked by the rubbish, it also creates proper exit route from the roof,” he says.

He adds that an effective draining system is a key to the longevity of the roof because if water stays on the roof for long it damages the roof and the drains due to continuous much pressure.

Inspect all joints and seals

While inspecting your roof, Mukibi recommends checking on the condition of joints and seals, these being the common places where you can typically find leaks.

“Be sure to inspect them thoroughly and if you do notice a leak, call a professional to repair the issue before it becomes worse. Check for dried out or loose sealant as well to see if that is what caused the issue,” he says.

According to the roofer, leaking joints do not damage the roofing only but also the walls because the water moves directly in the walls and the house starts developing cracks.

Inspect rubber and metal flashings

Mukiibi stressed that while examining the metal and rubber flashings, ensure they do not require fixing. But if you feel that they do, remove the old adhesive and seal the area with new seal.

“Also check for gaps, holes, and bent flashing in the roof to prevent any leaks you can opt to use filler instead of replacing. You have to check upper floor ventilation and insulation,” he says.

He adds that insulation helps reduce moisture formation, prevent ice dams and warping, and protect your roof against potential water damage.

Using experts

It is not recommended for homeowners to try to take on the challenge of replacing their own roof in order to cut down on costs. Look for local roof repair contractors that are licensed. This will help identify that you are dealing with a professional.