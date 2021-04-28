Home makeover on a budget

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

Beautifying your home can look like an uphill task because often, the needs exceed what one can afford. Still , it does not mean you cannot do some renovations, even with a lean budget. Here are some changes you can make on a budget;

Kitchen Countertops

Improving the look of your cabinets, countertops and fixtures will greatly improve your kitchen’s general outlook. However, if the budget does not allow for all that, we can focus on the countertops as these are capable of totally changing the outlook of the kitchen. “If the square footage to cover is big, you may ask your local stone supplier about cutoffs, as these can scale back the costs,” Pius Ssekitoleko, a stone supplier, shares.

Change the backsplash

A kitchen with a tired looking splash or without one deserves to be elevated to have a fresh look. “There are options of ceramic, glass, beaded board, stone and tile. Another way to cut back on costs is to install the backsplash only where wall protection is highly needed, such as near the sink,” Aloysius Mukisa, a plumber, says.

Add a faux island

An island adds order to a kitchen as it could have drawers that add to storage space. It also allows for seating that can act as a breakfast nook or for any other meals. “In case you do not have it and the budget at hand does not allow for it, getting a stand-alone cabinet or table would do the trick,” Gerald Kitata, a carpenter, shares. Extras on your faux island, such as drawers push the price up unless you have existing furniture.

Improve the cabinets

Fred Mukalazi, a painter, says even a fresh coat of paint will change the kitchen tremendously. “You could also enhance the look with wallpaper. There is also the option of removing the doors of some upper cabinets to create open access storage. This also opens up the space, which greatly transforms it without costing you much,” he explains.

Living room

Improve the flooring

The thought of changing the floor type may sound impossible to achieve on a slim budget. However, Lawrence Simiyu, a construction contractor, says there are options such as peel-and-stick flooring which will not only improve your living space but also work without ripping off the current floor. “That also means that when the finances allow, you can later rip out the old floor to create one of your liking.”

Upgrade the window treatments

Changing the mosquito mesh, nets, curtains or all of them will improve the way your windows look and ultimately your living space. “The nets and curtains can be got from downtown for better bargains rather than going to uptown shops. On the other hand, one can buy their mosquito mesh and only pay for labour. However, working with a contractor to know the exact measurements will help you buy just what you need so that you neither buy less nor more to lower costs,” Simiyu shares.

Bathroom

Add cabinets

Adding storage to your bathroom is important for decluttering the space and one of the solutions is a medicine cabinet which adds style and finesse to the bathroom.

Besides storing your medicines, even toiletries and towels need a neat place to be. Kitata says they could be open shelves which create a display and order. “You can also use baskets that can sit gallantly on the open shelves while also giving room for any plants and other decorations that will beautify the space and allow for one to use the space optimally.” Other storage options include leaning ladders that work well for towels and tired carts that allow you to store supplies without crowding the place.

Create an accent wall

A feature wall adds glamour and spark to your bathroom but it should not cost you much. Irene Mirembe, an interior designer, says it could be done using wall paper, paint or with plants which are easier and cheaper options.

Change hardware

For existing cabinets, swapping hardware for newer ones will change their look. Mirembe says with accessories, it is ideal to get various styles from the same family such as small knobs for doors and long handles for drawers. It is also important to look at adding soap dishes, toilet holders as these add beauty when colours are well combined but also ensure functionality is achieved.

Bedroom

Improve ceilings and walls

A coat of paint to your walls adds life to the various spaces. Mukalazi says being intentional about the colours you are going to use will help in accentuating the space. “It also helps to know which colours are ideal for each space. For example, while soft hues such as pink will work well for a bedroom, blue hampers sleep patterns hence not a great option.” He adds that ceilings can also benefit from a fresh coat of paint yet all these do not have to cost you so much.

Add display shelves

Children quickly and continuously outgrow the set up in their bedrooms. From loads of toys, collectibles and later books, there is need for space to hold all that without drawing the floor in them. “The ideal option is wall-to-wall open shelves that can hold all these. Not adding doors cuts back on costs while also allowing them to showcase their things, something that adds beauty to the room,” Mirembe shares.

There are several ways to bring life to your house without robbing a bank, and while these ideas are not exhaustive, they open your eyes to the immense possibilities you can work with.