How I built my home while abroad

People working in the diaspora toil to save money so they can make an investment back home. One of the most popular investments is real estate. People want to build homes for their families, themselves and even rentals to diversify their revenue streams. Although some have unfortunately been defrauded by unscrupulous friends, family members and construction companies, in their endeavour to achieve their dream, others have been able to succceed.

Family help

Ivan Ssenyondo, a mall security guard in Dubai says although he was aware that trusting friends or relatives back home with money was risky, he had no other option but to do it when he wanted to buy property.

“I wanted to return home as a successful person, who owns properties. In the first nine months of my first year in Dubai, I managed to save Shs6m. This motivated me because back home I was never able to save anything. I decided to send my savings to my father to help me buy a piece of land in Uganda,” Ssenyondo narrates.

His father, who was also a former worker in Dubai, offered his son one of his plots and used Ssenyondo’s money to construct for him a three bed-room house.

Friend

Allan Ssonko, relocated to the United States of America after winning a green card from the annual American lottery.

“I was so fortunate that when I got to the USA, I had a house and job ready for me. I did not have to hustle as other foreigners, trying to find a decent job and housing,” Ssonko says.

Within five months he had saved enough money to buy a plot of land in Uganda and start construction.

“I entrusted the responsibility to my friend. I would supervise through video to see progress,” he says.

Asked how he could trust his friend with the huge amount of money, Ssonko says he was ready for any misfortune because he was confident that he was able to make more money. Fortunately for Ssonko, his friend was faithful and completed the house, which was furnished to his taste and is awaiting his return.

Hands on

Budding singer Lisa Kaizire, aka Lynne Zaabu, is a former waitress in Dubai. Her journey to building her house started with savings of Shs6m after working one year in Dubai.

“I was earning on average Shs3.5m a month as a waitress. I managed to save Shs6m after one year. I decided to return to Uganda to buy myself a 40X100 metres, which I enclosed with a fence before returning to Dubai. I chose to do this because most people are fraudsters and I did not want to lose my hard-earned money to them,” she says.

After her return to Dubai, Kaizire worked for three more years as a waitress and later as a tours and travel agent, a job she says strained her so much.

“Working for a friend is something no one should do,” she cautions. “While I thought working for a friend would be less stressful, I found myself working so hard to ensure the company’s success. My body became weak, and I could not work anymore,” Kaizire says.

On her return to Uganda after struggling for four years in Dubai, she first rented a luxurious home in order to keep up with her status as a musician.

“By the time I realised what was happening, I had only Shs4m left of all my savings. I was facing potential eviction if I did not act fast. I moved into more affordable housing as I started constructing my home. I moved into the house as soon as it was roofed and had doors and windows. Even if it is not the luxurious home I was living in, I am comfortable living in it as I try to complete it one project at a time,” Kazaire says.

Expert opinion

According to Philemon Karungi Rukwira of Comfort Homes in Naalya, many people have trust issues when it comes to buying and constructing homes in their absence. Rukwira notes that this is because of all the bad stories they have heard from others who have had bad experiences.

“People make the mistake of entrusting such a huge investment with relatives and friends, who end up disappointing them. If you are not on ground and you are for instance buying a piece of land, hire a lawyer and a surveyor. Look for the right professionals and do some bit of background check on them and ensure to follow up. Although the move will cost you, it will save you from losing millions of shillings to conmen,” Rukwira advises.

The company one opts for should be registered and have records of offering quality service to clients.

“Most companies use different platforms to showcase their properties. If you like what you see, then contact them. Also read the comments because they will give you a complete picture of the company,” Rukwira says.

Alex Kato Kalema the director of MDL Real Estate in Maganjo, once a UK citizen, says he was inspired to start constructing homes for people in the diaspora because of the challenges fellow Ugandans staying abroad were experiencing.

Kalema says, “Many Ugandans abroad earn a lot of money but are stuck with it. Many have interest in investing in real estate but are reluctant to start the process because they do not have the time or expertise to do so. That is why when I returned to Uganda, I decided to venture into real estate, with the aim of especially serving Ugandans in the diaspora.”

Advice

Alex Kato Kalema the director of MDL Real Estate in Maganjo advises clients to contract companies that have physical addresses and have proof of other projects they have handled.