How to choose the perfect home fragrance

Choosing a home fragrance is more than just picking up a scented candle from the supermarket. There are many factors to consider such as the ambiance of the room, the emotions you want to evoke and the room’s purpose, among others. From candles and diffusers to room sprays, there are a plethora of choices but, which is the right one for you?

Candles

Candles are the most popular choice for homeowners looking for a cosy ambience thanks to the combination of soft flickering light and beautiful fragrance. They are also more affordable, easily available and easier to use than diffusers or sprays. The only downside to them is that they only burn for a few hours and you will have to be present when they are lit, else they become fire hazards.

Diffusers

Reed and ultrasonic diffusers are the perfect choice for a flame-free aromatic experience. There are many types of diffusers to choose from and they all function differently, but the end result is that they turn essential oils into a fine spray in the air.

The most popular type is the ultrasonic diffuser because they are durable, come in all price ranges and are safe to use. However, if you want a stronger fragrance from your oils, you can choose a nebulising diffuser instead.

A notable downside of these diffusers is their fragility since they are made of glass. Whichever type you pick, it will be a great way to make your home smell good round the clock. They are perfect smaller spaces such as bathroom or a hallway, where they can also be used as décor pieces.

They also last a bit longer, with a properly maintained reed diffuser easily lasting for three to four months.

Scents for each room

A home fragrance should be suitable for the people who live in the home or the function of each room. Because of the diverse tastes of the people in a home, it is therefore advisable to avoid extremely sharp and eccentric scents. It should create a refreshing and comfortable atmosphere as well as complement your home’s style and decor. According to spaas.eu, scents with a musk or woody base will generally last longer than other fragrances, as the oils tend to evaporate at a slower rate than those with a fruity or floral base.

Kitchen

It is best to use typical aromas in the kitchen that are not overpowering and that are fresh and appetising. So, use subtle, fresh, and natural aromas such as citrus, herbs, or fruit to create the perfect ambience in your kitchen without them becoming overwhelming.

Living room

There are many different options for the living room, depending on the ambience you wish to create. Gentle floral fragrances are always popular as everyone appreciates them. Should you specifically prefer a warmer, more sensual ambience, then it is best to go with vanilla, sweet spices, or exotic wood.

Bathroom

It is no real surprise, but in the toilet or bathroom, you are better off choosing fresh fragrances such as citrus and seaside. This creates a sense of cleanliness.

Bedroom

The smell of lavender and chamomile is ideal to banish stress from the bedroom. These fragrances will help reduce stress and sleeplessness, thus helping you to enjoy the best night’s sleep.

While a light spritz with a room spray, before and after the room is used, will keep it fresh and stop food smells from lingering, it should not be an alternative to proper home hygiene. Keep your home neat and clean to prevent bad odours.

Room sprays

Simply put, room sprays are designed to freshen up the air by masking bad odours and creating a pleasant scent in a room. Packaged in spray bottles, they usually and contain a mixture of fragrance oils and alcohol.

Because they are generally compounded with a higher concentration of perfume/fragrance for a longer lasting scent experience they are ideal for large or well-ventilated areas.

They are great for homes for homes with high ceilings. Room sprays work best in places with fabric such as living rooms, bedrooms, or places where people might gather.