How to choose the right centrepiece for your living room

The living room is the heart of any home. It is the space where we relax, entertain guests and spend quality time with family and friends. As such, it is essential to make sure that the living room is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. One way to achieve this is by choosing the right centrepiece for your living room.

A centrepiece can tie the whole room together and become a focal point that draws the eye and captures the imagination. And you can do this by creating a beautiful focal point on your coffee table, sofa table, or console table. But to create a centrepiece that makes a statement for your living room keep the following aspects into consideration.

Size and scale

When choosing a centrepiece for your living room, it is important to consider the size and scale of the room.

“A small centrepiece in a large room can feel lost and insignificant, yet the main reason for having one in the first place is for it to work as a focal point. A large centrepiece in a small room can feel overwhelming and dominate the space,” Mary Ann Namata, an interior designer explains.

To avoid this, consider the dimensions of your living room and choose a centrepiece that is proportionate to the space.

A rule of thumb is to choose a centrepiece that is roughly two-thirds the size of your coffee table.

When designing your coffee table centrepiece, keep in mind that balance is what you want to aim for. Keep things organised and balanced by placing “like” items grouped together on the table.

“Too many books can make the table look too heavy, while a large arrangement of figurines will appear cluttered. Make sure that you leave free space on the table where one can set things such as a glass of wine or a plate of food,” Namata suggests.

Considering square tables have the largest central portion of any tabular format, you have more opportunity to experiment with the centrepiecescomposition here. Split items outside and add various points of reference to create unique centrepieces using your artistic flair.

Personal taste and style

Choose a centrepiece that reflects your personality and style. Your living room is a reflection of your personal style and taste, so it is important to choose a centrepiece that fits with the overall look and feel of the room.

It should accurately describe your style as well as blend in with the rest of the decor. The centrepiece design should match the tone and concept of your decor theme , whether you are going for glamorous or rustic, contemporary or antique, casual or formal.

If you love bold colours and patterns, choose a centrepiece that reflects that. If you prefer a more toned down look, choose a centrepiece with clean lines and minimal details.

“If your living room has a modern, minimalist aesthetic, you may want to choose a sleek sculpture or abstract art piece as your centrepiece. If your living room is more traditional, a vase of fresh flowers or a classic decorative bowl may be more appropriate. You will have a homeowner with an Afrocentric, theme, so centrepiece that is crafty is what will suit a sitting room like that,” Namata suggests.

Additionally, think about the materials, colours, and textures that will complement your existing décor as well, if your living room has a neutral colour palette, consider adding a bold and colourful centrepiece to add a pop of colour and personality.

Lighting

Lighting is an often-overlooked aspect and yet it matters. A well-placed lamp can add warmth and ambiance to your space and make your centrepiece even more captivating. Consider adding a table lamp or floor lamp near your centrepiece to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

Centrepieces can be found in furniture stores like Nina Interiors and Ashely’s on Kampala Road and arts and crafts stores as well.

Choosing a centrepiece for your living room can be a fun and rewarding process. By considering the size and scale of your room, the functionality of your centrepiece, your personal style, and the lighting in your space, you can find a centrepiece that will tie your room together and create a captivating focal point.

Remember, your centrepiece should not only be visually appealing but also serve a practical purpose in your living room.

Functionality

The centrepiece you choose for your living room, according to Namata, should also be functional. It should serve a purpose beyond just being visually appealing.

For example, a decorative bowl or tray can be used to hold remotes or other small items, while a vase of flowers can freshen up the room and add a pleasant scent. A coffee table with built-in storage can provide both a focal point and a practical storage solution for books, magazines, and other items.

A statement sofa with comfortable seating arrangements can be the perfect centrepiece for a living room that is frequently used for entertaining.