How to integrate Viva Magenta into your home

Viva Magenta has been declared as Pantone’s 2023 colour of the year. The experts describe the colour as “Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength.” Viva Magenta was chosen to inspire a new narrative.

“Brave and fearless, a pulsating colour whose exuberance promotes optimism and joy. Powerful and empowering, it is an animated red that encourages experimentation and self-expression without restraint,” Pantone says of the bold hue.

Pantone’s predictions are informed by a range of industries as well as the social climate. This means we will be seeing the colour everywhere. Here are ways you can incorporate it within your décor for a current look.

Furniture

If you are conservative about colour in your décor covering a room with the rich and bold Viva Magenta is out of the question. But you can still make a statement by using the shade to highlight a specific piece of furniture to brighten up your space. The colour can be played either way depending on the furniture you pair with it and how you dress the room.

You can create a very moody, atmospheric jazz club feel with rich leathers and subtle lighting. Alternatively, pair it with funky cobalt blue or green velvet furniture, lots of plants and foliage with lots of natural light.

Using Viva Magenta in your bedroom, bathroom, living room or even kitchen can instantly make it vibrant and dramatic. Magenta-coloured home décor items such as clocks, cushions, rugs, vases, lamps, mirrors, bookshelves will add vibrancy to your living room.

What better way to give a new lease of life to an old piece of much-loved furniture than a lick of paint in this transformative shade?

Accessories

A change of bedding is one of the easiest, yet most effective ways to transform the feel of a bedroom space; far easier than having to repaint with one of the best bedroom paint colours. Choosing a rich shade of warming red is a perfect way of introducing elements of Viva Magenta in your home.

Opting for sheets inspired by Pantone’s vibrant tone is another great way to enliven a tired-looking bedroom decor in an instant.

The beauty of this fiery colour is that it pairs perfectly with nearly all colours, providing a warm accent to enhance neutrals, grays, greens, and even darker brooding shades of navy blue.

This warm opulent colour gives a luxurious feel for accessories such as a pouf, cushions or throws. Rugs are also an ideal way to add pattern or colour to any room without having to change the surrounding decor.

Using a rug in a shade inspired by Vivid Magenta, adds the wow factor of the shade without having to paint or wallpaper the walls or commit to an expensive carpet.

Hang bold new artwork to add color to walls without having to change the decorating scheme. The best white paint colour on walls can play the perfect blank canvas for a pop of on-trend colour thanks to a statement piece of artwork.

Wall accents

Viva Magenta makes a great accent colour because its intensity and power can draw the eye to where you want it. As a vibrant color, the Viva Magenta is perfect to create a focal point especially for neutral lovers as it gives them the best of both worlds. When used in small areas, it adds a playful edge that does not disrupt the feng shui of a zen living room.





Curtains

Viva Magenta gives a room that beautiful, dramatic and theatrical statement. Blinds or curtains in an animated red that instantly standouts and captivates the eye can be a good start to introducing the colour. By taking centre stage, window coverings in this trending hue will make a bold statement.

Front door

Repaint your front door to make with the on-trend Viva Magenta. This colour will give you a break from the norm and make your door outstanding.