What to consider while Painting

Painting is a task that many home owners detest because in most instances, it comes towards the end of construction and comes off as time-consuming and a costly endeavour.

Either way, it is a crucial part of the interior design world of construction and when done right, improves the visual attractiveness of a home.

When to paint

Ronald Sikubwabu, the managing director of SR Painters says painting should be done during sunny periods because cool conditions negatively affect the setting of the paint finish sheen.

On when one should consider repaint, he says it depends on the quality of the paint used, and the nature of the surface. However, every after three years for exterior and four years for interior surfaces.

He, however, notes that for one to get painting right, they should consider these three main steps - Surface preparation, priming/application of undercoat, and surface finishing.

The nature of paints

Painting rotates around surfaces and all kinds of paints used are determined by that. Other factors like environmental exposure, and how busy the surface is fall in thereafter.

“Surfaces that are well exposed to dampness are prepared differently from those that are not. Some require water-based paints whereas others require oil-based paint, ” Sikubwabu says.

He adds that, normally weather guard (oil-based) is advised for external surfaces exposed to minimum light intensity. Here, the colour of the finishing paint should blend well with the environment and other colours used.

For the Interior, water-based paint finish - Silk vinyl and mat emulsions, for Metal surfaces, oil-based undercoat or primer, and oil-based paint finish is advised.

For metal surfaces too and areas that require greater resistance to chemicals, stains, rust, and the adverse effects of sunshine and rain, Enamel-based paint does a better job, according to Daniel Kayongo, the head of marketing at Plascon Paints. This is because this kind of paint is hard-wearing and tougher structured to withstand hard conditions for both exterior and interior walls and surfaces.

Water-based paint and oil-based paint

The main difference between these paints is the solvent (solution), a liquid component used in the manufacture of paint finish.

Oil-based paints are manufactured with organic solvents (known as “Fuel paint”) while for Water-based paints also known as Acrylic paints, water is used.

Both are preferred due to their differences in protection and appearance of the surface.

Kayongo notes that in the past, oil based painting was fancied because of its durability ranging from five-six years. However over the years, it becomes dull and colours keep changing.

“What started off as an off-white colour gradually changes to cream and then to dirty yellow. This is because the paint started reacting with the weather,” he says.

Why avoid oil-based paints.

Sikubwabu advises that oil based paints should be avoided for internal surface use. This is because in the case of a fire outbreak, they easily catch and spread fire flames.

“For those whose houses are insured, cases, the insurance company cannot compensate you when they find out that oil-based paint was used for interior walls,” he says.

Oil-based paints can achieve a higher sheen level (the glossiness of the paint finish) but become dull when the surface is exposed to high light intensity. They as well take longer to dry than water-based paints.

Benefits of Using Water Based Painting.

Water-based paints are more resistant to UV rays (High light intensity) and better for surfaces exposed to the external environment. This makes them retain the sheen for a longer period than oil-based paints.

Kayongo says that a water-based color is easily cleaned. He gives an example of dirt splashes that may spread onto it or algae and any fungi development on its surface.