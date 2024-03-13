Key commuter towns in greater Kampala

Gayaza

Gayaza, strategically positioned just 18 kilometres northeast of Kampala, has progressively evolved into a noteworthy commuter town owing to its geographical proximity to Kampala city, cost-effective land offerings, enhanced road infrastructure, educational institutions, and its residential ambience.

Kiwenda

Kiwenda, located 30 kilometres north of Kampala along Zirobwe Road, has steadily emerged as a commuter town in response to the increasing land and property rates in the Gayaza Commuter area. We have registered steady appreciation of property prices in Kiwenda leading to the opening of new serviced land estates in Vumba and Zirobwe. The retail establishment is still up and coming and dwellers usually commute to Gayaza for shopping, access medical and financial institutions and other services.

Seeta

Nestled just 16 kilometres east of the bustling Kampala City, Seeta has swiftly risen to prominence as a commuter’s paradise, thanks to a unique blend of factors that cater to modern urban living. Its strategic proximity to the city, location on Kampala Jinja highway -gateway to Eastern Uganda and Kenya, coupled with affordable housing options, upgraded transport infrastructure, location next to industrial parks -Kampala industrial and Business Park-Namanve and Mbalala industrial Park, a thriving educational scene, and and a vibrant yet serene residential environment, make Seeta an attractive choice for those seeking a tranquil suburban lifestyle while staying closely connected to the city.

Mukono

Situated 20 kilometres east of Kampala City, Mukono has leveraged on its position along Jinja Highway and strategic location between industrial parks (Mbalala, Namanve and Bweyogerere) to turn into a bedroom city with new shopping malls constructed in the town centre and along major roads while apartment blocks and tenements are upcoming in the residential areas in addition to the owner-occupied dwellings established in the area. Student accommodation has also been established in areas surrounding Uganda Christian University – Mukono Main Campus.

Nabbingo

Nabbingo is situated approximately 15 kilometres south of Kampala along Kampala-Masaka-Mbarara Highway. The area has over the years steadily transformed into a thriving commuter town due to its strategic proximity to the city, affordable land opportunities, improved road infrastructure, the presence of educational institutions, and its serene residential environment.

Nsangi

Located just 20 kilometres west of Kampala, Nsangi commuter town emerged in response to increasing property prices within the Kyengera-Nabbingo area. This commuter town located along the busy Masaka Highway offers cost-effective land and housing prospects, enhanced road networks and a tranquil residential environment.

Matugga

Matugga commuter town is located approximately 20 km north of Kampala Capital City on Kampala Gulu Highway. Several residential estates have been set up in Matugga and surrounding areas with the majority of houses built for owner occupation while the rental market is up and coming. The town has witnessed the establishment of several factories, particularly in food processing, providing employment opportunities to the local population and contributing to the town’s economic growth.

Bulenga

Located approximately 13 kilometres west of Kampala Capital City on the Kampala-Mityana Road, Bulenga Town is a rapidly developing suburban gem that offers residents a harmonious blend of city convenience and serene living. The growth of the town can be attributed to the availability of affordable land and easy access from the city centre.