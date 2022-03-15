Prime

Lead-based paints are a health threat

Gillia

By  GILLIAN NANTUME

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Experts say lead-based paint is most dangerous when it is aging, peeling, chipping, chalking, or cracking. This leads to the creation of toxic lead dust, which affects children. There is hope, though. In early November 2021, Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) amended six paint standards to reflect WHO’s recommended amount of lead in paint.

A quick and affordable way to liven up your home, or the children’s play area at a school, is to paint it in bright colours.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.