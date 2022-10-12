More than just a space for dining

When homeowners think of a dining room, many immediately think of the type of table they can put in the space. While some will focus on the size of their space, others will think of the cost component.

However, there is a lot more to consider when planning for a dinning space. Apart from its basic role as the place where a family sit to enjoy their meals, Adrian Obonyo, an interior designer with Concept McFaj, says a dining table serves many other functions.

“For example, even after lifting the lockdown, many people are still working from home, some children are home-schooled and the dining area has been chosen as the epicentre for these activities,” he says.

To update your dining areas for more activities below are some things you can tweak.

Console table

There is no rule set in stone that the only table in the dining room should be the dining table. In homes where this room is small, Jonah Kagga says a console table is an ideal replacement.

“Even for small families, a console table helps to create a more intimate dining experience because the family is closer rather than when using a typical dining table,” he says.

While it is easy to leave a dining table bare, doing so for the console may make it an eyesore in the room. When decorating it, ensure that the décor connects with the room focal point, say a picture or a big plant vase.

“My ideal console is one with natural elements such as flowers; dried or natural but few in number yet give an allusion of symmetry. That way, you avoid clutter,” Kagga says.

Centre piece

Your dining space does not have to be demure; give it a brazen feel by adding a centre piece to it.

“Even when it comes in after other accessories have been added, ensure it syncs with the rest of the décor. Its size should complement that of the table as well as the occasion (if it is possible to make the changes that frequently),” Hazel Owino, an interior designer shares. Examples of centre pieces include vases and light fixtures.

Lounge chairs

With purpose in mind, and if space permits, the dining room can serve more than just being a dining space. That is why adding lounge chairs, a step away from the dining table is an excellent idea.

“These allow for people to step away from the dining table to a place where they can unwind and relax. With dessert in hand, a glass of juice in hand, people can mingle, and talk in a more relaxed seating,” Obonyo shares.

Artwork

Besides thinking about the seating and eating space, the walls can make the whole experience even better because the eyes will also be better entertained. Kagga says bare walls make any space look boring but artwork adds colour to the space and accentuates the décor.

“Have at least one wall hanging to the space. You can also work with small pieces that are spread on the wall,” she says.

Consider the lighting

In interior décor, one lamp in the middle of the room is not enough to create a beautiful ambience. This is particularly true with open floor concepts where light is essential in space demarcation as well as bettering space usage.

“Layered lighting amazingly creates a cosy feel to the eating experience. Therefore, one can think of adding the light right above the dining table. The colour of the lighting is also worth thinking about. For instance, while white light is ideal for reading, yellow light creates a cosy feel as is needed during meal times,” Obonyo shares.

Swap chairs for benches

With an open floor plan, chances are that some people will have kitchen dining spots. In such as instance, Owino suggests that rather than have chairs, one can use benches.

“That creates a relaxed mood and more seating space. Even when doing some work in the kitchen, say preparing condiments, taking to the bench is easier than when one must position themselves in a chair,” she shares.

Add mirror

Mirrors have an amazing effect on spaces. From making narrow rooms look bigger to lending a big illusion to narrow hallways, these light-reflecting objects will be an amazing addition to the space. “In this case, mirrors will lend playfulness to the space thus making it less formal which in turn makes people feel more at ease. That makes a meal more enjoyable,” Obonyo shares.

Keep it simple

Before you start worrying about the little things, it would be best to focus on the basics. Dining room furniture is not usually very diversified. A table and a few chairs are all you need.

A modern dining room will almost always be defined by simplicity. Geometric designs and simple patterns are often integrated in such designs. Use a simple rug and a set of stools with round seats instead of the usual dining chairs.