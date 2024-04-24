Renovating your home could ruin your relationship

Many homeowners have turned to home renovations to find space; both literally and metaphorically now that they find themselves having to work, learn, exercise and do just about everything else from home. It is important for couples to set ground rules before breaking ground.

While more living space, a dedicated home office or upgraded kitchen might ease the strain the minimal spaces put on homes and families, the renovation process, which tests relationships at the best of times, could put more stress on partnerships already cracking under the weight of the current high standard of living.

Couple stress

Renovations “Couples are experiencing a whole variety of stresses; childcare, household management, personal challenges, strains in the relationship,” says New York City therapist Matt Lundquist.

He believes that while renovation stresses may not be the cause of marriage problems, they are revealing cracks that were already there. Renovating, as many any major undertaking as a couple, brings up dilemmas that are common irrespective of geographic location, ethnicity and culture. It is just proof that all people experience similar emotions.

Relationship cracks on full display

Renovations can widen relationship cracks as couples find themselves navigating financial stresses, extended disruptions and making thousands of decisions, from how much they can afford to spend to lower a basement to selecting drawer pulls for new kitchen cabinets.

The process can amplify conflicting approaches to decision-making, unhealthy communication habits and latent tensions in relationships.

These strains are on display on Reddit’s r/relationship advice where desperate users seek advice for resolving renovation conflicts with their partners.

From “I’m an INTP, he is an ENTJ, we are renovating and fighting so badly I fear our relationship will never recover” to “renovation taking way longer than expected, BF taking it personally when I try to speed the process along. We are at a breaking point” and “renovation frustration with me (29f) and him (31m) — is this understandable or abuse?”

Gloria Apostolu, principal architect at Post Architecture says; “Every client has their Achilles heel. And it is never where or what I expected.”

Different breaking points

Some of Apostolu’s clients cannot make sense of tiles. Others balk at the price of a front door or are overwhelmed by having to settle on a faucet type for the main-floor powder room all before the contractor even arrives to tear the place apart.

Making high-stakes decisions as a couple, Lundquist explains, requires advanced skills, such as weighing pros and cons, gauging the level of acceptable risk and being decisive under pressure, or “pulling the trigger” in contractor parlance. It also requires what he calls relationality; listening and curiosity, taking turns, empathy and working to understand your partner’s point of view, even if you don’t see its logic or agree with it.

“It tremendously taxes our skills not to react when our partner says something we disagree with, or is not what we expected,” says Lundquist.

What really feeds a relationship, he adds, is trying to be curious about where your partner is coming from and resisting the temptation to shut them down or make a counter-argument before fully understanding their point of view.

On the other hand, he often encounters partners who, in trying to keep the peace, are not assertive enough about what they want, which can lead to lingering dissatisfaction and resentment.

The last thing a relationship needs, Lundquist jokes, is a big, expensive, fixed piece of resentment that a couple is forced to stare at as they sit next to each other on the couch every evening.

Honesty and a smooth renovation

Apostolou echoes the need for openness as a foundation for a smooth renovation. She suggests devising a system at the start for resolving the inevitable conflicts that will arise. This could mean taking turns, or giving veto rights to the person who is most dedicated to that part of the home.

For example, the person who does most of the cooking gets the final say on kitchen details.

She advises it is most important to work it all out in drawings before you get started. “Do not rush the design process. You do not want to be making decisions that are more costly than they would have been if they were planned out in advance.”

Apostolu’s no-surprises approach has garnered effusive five-star reviews from clients on home design and improvement website Houzz.

One is from Stephanie Nickson, a financial services consultant, and her partner David Raniga, who now runs his massage therapy practice in the light-filled basement of their recently renovated home.

Raniga jokes that the hardest part of the process was dealing with his wife’s inability to make decisions. But because they remained open to each other’s needs throughout the process and stuck with the vision and budget they set at the beginning, they say they actually miss the process now that it is over. And they are almost giddy with the result.