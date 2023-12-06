Spread holiday cheer with Christmas décor

Christmas decorations play an important role in celebrating the holiday season. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, they contribute to creating a festive atmosphere that fosters togetherness, warmth and joy. When it comes to Christmas decorations, most of us tend to focus on the inside of our homes, forgetting the exterior. It’s Christmas. We are supposed to be selfless. In this article we look at the different, ways in which you can decorate your outdoor spaces for Christmas this time round.

Illuminate the night, by creating, a captivating light display. You can do this, by wrapping string lights along the roof lines. This will look very appealing at the night. Opt for classic white lights for a timeless feel or go bold with vibrant colors to create a festive spectacle.

Look out for Christmas LED lights. They are energy-efficient and come in various shapes, allowing you to get creative with your display. Wrap some fairy lights around the trees as well, for an even more eye catching exterior. For the trees trunks, you can either use string lights, or trunk wrap lights. You can also incorporate flameless candles into your outdoor planters for a charming and safe way to brighten up the surroundings.

Trail lights

If you have a long pathway leading to your house, you can dazzle it up with Christmas pathway lights. Guide your visitors to your doorstep, with illuminated pathways, line the walkways with pathway lights, lanterns, or luminaries to create a magical trail. Make sure to select pathway lights, with a combination of at least two colors, for a beautiful aesthetic as opposed to plain white lights.

Christmas light balls

Christmas light balls, are also very popular for outdoor Christmas décor. The beautiful thing about them is that you can use them as decor for other events in the year, say for Easter or and other outdoor evening parties. You can hung the Christmas light balls along your porch and on tree branches. You can also place them along your lawn next to the flowers and trees, in your compound, for an even more enchanting display. Light balls are foldable, so they can be stored away safely, after use.

Involve family

Incorporate, some DIYs as well. Get creative and involve the whole family in creating handmade decorations. Craft personalized ornaments, paint wooden signs, or create your own wreaths using natural materials like pinecones and holly. DIY projects add a personal touch to your outdoor decor and make for cherished memories.

Christmas wreaths

Do not forget, to enhance your outdoor space with the beauty of nature. Adorn your porch with evergreen wreaths, and garlands. You can also embrace traditional Christmas outdoor decorations with wooden sleighs and oversized ornaments. Consider adding a vintage-inspired Christmas sign as a focal point.

Where to shop

If you are wondering about where to find all these Christmas accessories mentioned above, worry not. You find them in supermarkets, Aristoc, downtown in Kikubo and other stores. You can also look out for unique Items on Jumia.