The Bible is the most expensive item in my house - Vince

By Isaac Ssejjombwe More by this Author

Vince Musisi is a music producer, sound engineer, head of production at Zion Productions and a tourism enthusiast. Much of his creativity comes from the 30 minutes he spends in the toilet.

What is the favorite part of your house?

That would be the toilet. I love that place.

What is so special about the toilet?

That is the only place where it is about me and the 30minutes of multitasking as I meditate.

What is in the toilet?

Just the toilet, hand washing basin, shower, showering sponge and soap among others.

How often are you in your house?

I cannot be home enjoying the house when there is a whole world out there to enjoy. I’ am always on the move.

What is the most expensive item in your house?

The most expensive item in my house is the Bible.

Why the Bible?

What is in there is bigger than anything in my life. It’s priceless. Just like a Muslim brother/sister treasures the word of Allah in the Koran.