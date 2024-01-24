The cleaning powers of citric acid 

Citric acid is a food grade present in some vegetables and citrus fruits such as lemon, orange, grapefruit and tangerine and in living organisms such as mold. Commonly used in powder form as an organic preservative, natural antioxidant, acidulant, flavoring agent for confectionery and processed beverages has certain properties you may not be aware of that are also useful for household chores.

In addition to being a powerful disinfectant citric acid is a great remover of lime, scale, and hard water stains on faucets, bathroom objects, or appliances such as the washing machine or dishwasher, descaling very persistent dirt on plastics and is ideal for removing rust on metals.

The hidden powers

Citric acid has natural cleansing properties that pack a powerful punch. The acid is an effective bactericide and fungicide and its gentle bleaching properties can be used to dissolve stains. And unlike artificial cleaners, citric acid is environmentally friendly, food-safe, easily biodegradable, vegan-friendly, and none corrosive.

The cleaning agent is a favourite for eco-friendly cleaner because it can naturally whiten, disinfect and descale in many areas of the home.

Aisha Bwanika, says she discovered citric acid out of necessity. The mother of four, wanted a cleaning agent that could help remove stains from fabrics, brighten clothes and eliminate unpleasant odours without irritating her children’s highly allergic skin.

“It was a relief to not worry about allergies and still have clean laundry. All I do is soak the laundry for a few hours in a basin full of water and citric acid (15 grams per litre), then wash as usual,” she says. Since then, Bwanika has successfully used the agent to clean various spaces and appliances.

Rust and grease

For those pots and pans covered in grease or rust, citric acid works as magic. To clean your items, make a paste with a little water and citric acid, and apply just where the rusty area is with the help of a sponge or cloth. Let it sit for about 15 minutes and scrub with a stiff bristle brush until the rust is removed and the shine is restored. Rinse and dry with a cloth.

This same mixture can be used on stainless steel appliances and surfaces to remove adhering grease. Another useful cleaning method is to soak the greasy pots, pans and even cutlery in a container filled with boiling water and three tablespoons of citric acid. Let them soak for about 30 minutes. If the grease or rust do not come off by themselves, rub with a sponge. After the process, rinse with soap and water and dry well.

Taps and showers

To clean taps and showers add citric acid to water. Put your solution in a spray bottle and spray it on problem areas. Wait for a short while and then wipe-over with a microfibre cloth until all marks are gone.

Glass objects

For mirrors, doors, windows and other glass objects that have lost their shine, mix citric acid and water in a spray bottle and spray on those objects. Wipe down using a microfibre cloth or lint-free tissue until they sparkle, which should not be long because the citric acid solution easily cuts through and dissolves the deposits far more efficiently.

Removes stains and dirt from the floor

It fights stains on lamps, carpets, curtains, and floors while disinfecting these surfaces.

For floor cleaning, fill a basin with warm water, dissolve a cup of citric acid, mop as you normally would, and then wash with detergent.

For lamps, carpets, or curtain fabrics, prepare a solution with warm water and a small amount of the product, pour it into a spray bottle and spray abundantly over the surface, rub with a tissue and finally wash with soap and water and dry. This method works very well for shining and disinfecting bathroom or kitchen tiles.

Unclogging and disinfecting

Because of its power to cut through grease and grime efficiently, citric acid is the answer to clogged sinks and others drains.

Mix a 1/4 cup of citric acid and baking soda, pour it down the drain, and then pour boiling water over it. This will create a volcano like effect, with a lot of bubbling and a lot of steam, but when it clears up, the drain should be unclogged. If your drain is prone to clogging, you should use this treatment at least once a week.

To clean your toilet, add 30 grams of citric acid to the drain, 20 grams of baking soda and a litre and a half of warm water, then scrub with the brush and flush the toilet at the end. The toilet will not only be unclogged but it will be disinfected and sparkling clean.

The science

As citric acid comes in powder form, you would be hard-pressed to distinguish between citric acid made from fruit or fungus though. Both look and perform exactly the same.

You might be worried about the use of acid in its name. However, far from being a strong acid, citric acid is a weak acid. Its pH level sits somewhere between three and six with 0 on the pH scale being very strong and seven being very weak.

This middling pH level makes it ideal for a variety of natural cleaning applications. When used in a cleanser, however, the mild acid helps water clean away grime and grease, much like vinegar does.

Citric acid and vinegar are both acids, but citric acid is also a mild reducing agent, meaning it can do things that acetic acid (vinegar) cannot. Reducing agents such as citric acid can actually ‘denature,’ or unravel, proteins, including proteins that make viruses function. While it is not quite as potent as some other ingredients when it comes to disinfecting, it still has an effect, making it a great, gentle option for day-to-day cleanup.

Citric acid made specifically for cleaning has the same composition but won’t have been made on a food-safe production line.