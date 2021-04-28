The pros and cons of moving into your unfinished home

By the time homeowners decide to move into an unfinished house, they are tired of renting, are out of options or they believe the construction will go faster. Whatever the reason, there are ups and downs.

“One of the hardest stages of construction is roofing. When you finally succeed to roof and you don’t have enough money to fix windows and doors, just get pieces of iron sheets or pieces of wood and block those gaps. Fabricate a door from wood or even iron sheets, then leave your landlord’s house and move into your own,” Dorine Banya’s February 9 Facebook post, reads in part.

“I lived in my house like that for one year and five months. No electricity, no water, no cement on the floor but soil, with two little children.”

In the post, Banya also advises her more than14,000 followers not to put themselves under pressure “because your neighbour built a kalina (storeyed house) in less than eight months.”

Adjusting

Owing to pressure from rental arrears, on September 3, 2019, Allan Gyavira and his household, opted to enter their incomplete house.

“It was scary, yet it was the only option, having lost my job at the beginning of the year. We had to prepare the children for what lay ahead. Unfortunately, it was not enough as the younger one was so shocked that the place was deserted and very bushy with a rough floor, no water or electricity. We used alatrine rather than a flushing toilet. Looking back, we felt it was a mistake but working together to build our home with all the resources at our disposal has drawn us together, ” he recalls.

Moving to Kasangati was part of John Lugya’s future plans. However, the Covid-19 pandemic brought several things into perspective, such as the inability for his and his wife’s salary to sustain them with bills such as rent.

“We left the Ntinda apartment for our incomplete Kasangati home that was not plastered, lacked flowing water and we were yet to pay for a power connection. To say that it was such a cultural shock is an understatement because the surrounding was more rural compared to the urban feel we were accustomed to. The shops did not have the products we wanted yet frequent trips to town were out of the question, not to mention costly,” he reveals.

However, the village hardware shops were friendlier as costs were lower and no longer renting, the Lugyas were able to make the major finishes such as installing toilets within six months. Today, they look back with a bittersweet feel for what they gave up but rejoice for what they got such as the ability to grow their food, and more space.

Moving into an unfinished house comes with inconveniences such as exposure to chemicals. PHOTO/Rachel Mabala

Out of work, Adinan Masaba moved his pregnant wife and young children into a house with no running water or electricity.

“The first night was cold and scary because while there were some neighbours, it was different from the rental and there was no window glass, which made me panicky throughout the night. The deal breaker was the journey from the hospital after my wife had delivered. It was painful yet slow because of the poor road ” he recalls. ”

However, Masaba had to move his family back to his parents’ home as he looked for work to make their home habitable.

Philip Luswata, a renowned performing artiste, says in the mid-2000s he used to pay Shs450,000 in rent every month. Then it crossed his mind that if he saved that money he could buy material to finish his bungalow.

“So we first beautified one room to a habitable level and moved into the house,” he says.

He kept saving the would-be rent to buy materials. Finally, he got some big money but the strategy had worked. Luswata adds it is better than getting a mortgage, and advises a salary earner to open a direct debit account, if possible managed by your spouse, such that a certain amount is deducted to fund the construction.

However, Luswata admits that at some point one can become comfortable and fail to complete the house, even if one gets the money.

How to make it

To prepare for the gradual completion of the house, while occupying it, Banya advises: “In your mind, keep assuming that you are still renting, and use that rent money you would have given your landlord, to slowly start finishing your house. Every time you get some extra money, do not spend it on that fancy bag, pair of shoes , or perfume. Pass by a hardware store and deposit for materials., “she says.

Aggrey Musobo, a quantity surveyor, says ideally, everyone should finish their house before occupying it, but it is financial constraints that force many to adjust their dreams.

He adds that if the structure is roofed, has doors, and the floor has concrete, it is habitable.

“It is also important if the walls are painted to at least an undercoat level, otherwise, that stage generates lots of dust, ” he notes.

The pros and cons

Musobo says living in a house under construction helps the homeowner supervise progress more easily. This minimises contractors’ habit of misappropriating building materials, which would otherwise not only affect the quality of the structure but also hike the homeowner’s budget.

But before you move in, Musobo warns that you should be ready for the inevitable inconveniences.

Note. If you occupy your house while works are ongoing, be ready to deal with dirt and a constant stream of workmen. PHOTO/Rachael Mabala

Digging those dry walls, floors, or ceilings could arouse toxins such as lead, asbestos, or mold, which could compromise the health of humans and pets.

Even mere dust and debris without toxins can be a big disturbance as it not only requires constant cleaning but can also cause health problems for children and the asthmatic.

“Some people are even allergic to paint; if the process requires moving heavy stuff in the house it can also be such an inconvenience,” Musobo says.

The desperate urge to escape the burden of renting might also mean getting ready for the deafening noise associated with construction works. It might also mean sacrificing one’s privacy as the construction crew stays a in one’s home sometimes all-day, whenever the construction resumes.

However, experts say, continuing construction while occupying a house stretches the project’s timeline, if the contractors do not have the free working environment. This could tempt them to overlook small but relevant details, which later increases your budget.

If electrical wires are exposed they can be a recipe for disaster. Also, living in that home when all the plumbing is not connected can affect the use of toilets and sinks.

Hence, Musobo advises: “But make sure all electric wires are in their conduits because authorities won’t sanction power supply when the wires are on the surface because it could expose the household to serious danger.”

In some places, living without a fence, andburglar proofed doors or windows could also pose security risks.

The law

Enock Kibamu, chairman of National Building Review Board (NBRB), says according to the Building Control Act 2013, before any structure, residential or commercial, is occupied, the owner must have an occupation permit.

The site owner must notify the Building Committee of the completion of the building according to the approved plan and regulations. Within 14 days, the committee inspects the structure and if satisfied, issues the permit. Or otherwise.

According to 44 (4) the committee may also issue a permit to occupy a partially completed building if it is deemed safe and adequate for human habitation.

Such a partial permit is valid for not more than 24 months and should be renewed upon application to the Building Committee.

Contravening this law is an offense which, on conviction, attracts a fine not exceeding 24 currency points (Under Ugandan law a currency point is equivalent to Shs20,000. The convict, in this case, pays Shs480,000).

Kibamu says those rules have been in existence under the public health regulations but compliance is low. And NBRB must ensure improved compliance.