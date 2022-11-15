The rise of eco-smart homes

Technology has grasped most of our daily practices and living setup. Its incorporation in living spaces has proven to be highlighted in a system known as eco/Green smart homes.

According to Laurian Sseguya of Mirai smart homes, this system allows for homeowners to enjoy their spaces at the comfort of their smartphone or central control panel hence saving time and energy.

“These homes also promote eco-consciousness given the features entailed that are nature filled and environmentally friendly such as using reclaimed wood within your build.”

Alternatives

The typical eco smart home is positioned to tend to both technological and eco-friendly needs in a home structure. The features that serve both these needs vary from cost to energy efficient.

Sseguya says natural alternatives can be incorporated in technological upgrades to ease home operations.

“You can opt to install solar panels on the roof of your home to generate energy for your home which reduces over reliance on unhealthy fossil fuels.” he says

The expert also tips on smart irrigation systems which make monitoring of water usage easy by just a tap on your smartphone.

“This water feature which is wired onto your gadget allows one to control the amount of water used to water the garden spaces in the owner’s absence by just a click away.”

He adds that this water system promotes a green economy as it offers timely and efficient watering for growth of the greenery in living spaces which is rewarding to the owner’s health and home beauty.

You can choose to upgrade to a convenient system that monitors the weather forecast in your area and adjust the settings accordingly.

According to the smart home expert, this technology extends greatly within one’s build away from the installation systems such as Led lighting or camera work.

“Fill your kitchen with smart appliances such as coffee maker, refrigerator and oven which are controlled through an app connected to Wireless system.”

You can easily regulate usage and operate the smart appliances he tips in case you accidentally leave them on from a distant location hence limiting burns from power overloads and preserving energy.

You can control the amount of heat while cooking on an outdoor grill that is smart automated through your Wi-Fi or even have better smoke control mechanisms with an alert on your smartphone to create an atmosphere that is not polluted with dangerous fumes hence promoting eco-consciousness.

He also suggests a convenient intake of lighting and room temperatures through automated window and door systems.

He shares; Opting for a smart window treatment system enables you to program its shut and open which is dependent on the time of day allowing in natural light and aeration or ventilation.

Benefits

The architect suggests an understanding of beneficiaries of automated structures in order to have an intentional purpose for installing such a housing system.

He guides, “A proper knowledge of the kind of occupants that intend to own an automated living space helps both the installer and homeowner to achieve their ultimate living space expectations such as their age group, exposure to trends, health conditions, time they spend away from home among others.”

According to Sseguya, eco smart homes promote an eco-friendly environment.

“The smart irrigation systems regulate water usage and are automated to keep the green on which clears and purifies the air while smart window systems regulate the amount of natural light and natural breeze that graces the indoor spaces,” he says

These structures he explains offer convenient living by making it easy to operate the house systems from a far hence saving time and energy.

Additionally the expert tips the systems to contribute to safety and security, peace of mind, customised to needs of users which are attributes for tranquillity in living spaces...

Cost

Arthur Suubi, an architect says these automated homes are a costly pick as it requires that most aspects of the structure are run by a computer.

He explains, “The instalments are considerate of running costs, maintenance costs and availability of man-skilled personnel to service these systems in case they get faulty.”

“The implication on monetary flow of smart technology varies from the workload and type of finishes,” shares Sseguya.

According to the expert, one should have an idea on what exactly they want and how they prefer to benefit from the instalments.