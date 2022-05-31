Why automatic gates are becoming trendy

Automatic gates are fast becoming a must-have in this era of rising insecurity and the need to re-sale properties, whether commercial or residential. Newer innovations bring more advantages and functions.

Today, we have nothing that is untouched by technology and gates too have become technologised. Automated gate systems allow the gates to be opened or closed by a remote, intercom or security codes. These gates are becoming popular because of the convenience they give the user.

Hannington Opio, a resident of Mbalwa, says he was forced to install an automatic gate after thugs robbed him at his gate.

“One night I came home late and found everyone including the security guard sleeping. I hooted and as I waited a gang of robbers hurled a stone through my windshield and broke it. Before I knew what was happening they opened the driver’s door and dragged me out.

They demanded for my phone, money and laptop as I was still trying to reason with them the security guard opened the gate, shot into the air and they ran off. But by this time I had been beaten and my car had suffered damage. Had I been able to open for myself, they would not have got that chance,” Opio narrates.

He now feels more secure with an automatic gate that he opens and closes with a remote control.

“They are much more reliable, secure and very convenient,” he says.

Joyce Kigundu, a resident of Entebbe, says having an automatic gate with an intercom has proven very convenient for her husband. She notes that although the installation was expensive, the system has proven cost effective in the long run since they no longer need to pay a security guard.

“You know as we grow older walking to and from the gate every time someone knocks or hoots used to be a task, also we feel safer because we are able to see whoever is at the gate from the house and even talk to them before we open,” says the 70-year-old Kigundu.

According to Patrick Mwesigwa Lutaaya, the technical manager at Sekanyolya Systems Limited, any gate whether swing or slide, can be automated.

“A gate’s ability to open and close automatically is determined by what is called a gate mortar. Think of them as gate opening equipment installed onto your gate and powered by electricity to automatically open your gate with a click of a button. On a sliding gate, the mortar is put on one side of the gate, and on command, the mortar, pulls the gate open to one side. On swing gates, two mortars are used with one on each side. Mortars have built-in backup batteries, which will keep it working even when there is no electricity, the length of time for which this battery will power the mortar though, will depend on how often the gate is being used, if the place is busy then the battery will power the mortar for only a few hours before running out. When the battery also runs out, turn the gate into manual mode and when power is back you turn it into automatic mode,” explains Lutaaya.

Smart gates Vs automatic gates

Smart gates are operated by smart mortars.

“The difference between a regular mortar and a smart mortar is in how they operate. The smart mortar has a communicating device embedded in it, and through this communication device, the gate is controlled remotely through an app downloaded on your smart phone. You can open your gate for a visitor even from the comfort of your office. The app is called Centsys,” says Lutaaya.

Once you have a smart gate, then there is no need to worry about losing the gate remotes or having to buy more than one remote for everyone at home.

All you have to do is get everyone else in the household to download the app and share the gate’s username and password.

According to Lutaaya, smart gate mortars have fault reporting features, which notify you if the gate is faulty and in need of maintenance, they also have status monitoring features, which notify you through the app when, your gate is being opened and closed.

There are also advanced gate systems which open by face recognition, some by sensors that open on seeing a given number plate, these are commonly used when exiting a gate, otherwise they would pose a security problem.

Choosing a gate

Gates are not only an entryway to a house, but also act as the first line of protection for a property, whether from trespassers or stray animals.

A gate is also the first thing that captures a visitor’s attention therefore, choosing the right gate for your property means taking into account a number of factors, from functionality to security and aesthetic quality.

Gate design trends and styles have changed over the years, today we have gates that are operated by electrical mechanism, and are known as automated gates.

With all these options, choosing the right gate for your property may seem overwhelming, but it really boils down to basically four choices that is the gate type, gate material, pre-fabricated or customised and opening mechanism manual or automatic.

Gate material

According to Henry Zizinga, the proprietor of Zizi Holdings Limited, most gates are made out of steel, however, there are also wooden, fibre glass and wrought iron gates on the market.

Gate installation

Zizinga, says it is important for one to have a holistic idea of the type of gate they want, right from when the building plan is being drawn.

“Most people think about the gate after everything else has been built, if you know you will install an automatic gate the engineers on the site should know in advance so they put into consideration electric wires that will run the gate mortars during construction,” says Zizinga.

He stresses the importance of seeking architectural advice from a technical person on matters concerning purchasing and installation of the gate so as not to end up with a poorly installed gate.

“Most customers usually come with an idea of what they want, a picture maybe, or choose a gate design that we already have and we also have various pictures in our portfolio which we share with them. The size is what determines the amount of steel or wood that will be used for the gate,” says Zizinga. The size will also determine the cost.

According to Michael Musoke, the proprietor of 3M High-tech Metal fabricators, there are two key areas to focus on when purchasing a gate. The first is the thickness of the steel used.

“Your gate will be exposed to both sunshine and rain on a daily basis, so if your gate is not heavy enough then it will not last in the long run. When it comes to the gauge or density of the steel, it must always be 1.5mm and above.

“Anyone convincing you to settle for steel gauge lower than 1.5mm, will be cheating you of your money,” warns Musoke.

He urges the client to give the right measurements to the fabricator in order to avoid errors such as having a gate that screeches on the ground every time it is opened or closed because it is too close the ground.

Trends

Besides the automatic gates there are more emerging trends that determine buyer’s tastes and preferences. Denis Jjuuko, a dealer in aluminum and metal fabrication, says that the most significant trend is the canopies built over the gates.

“Many people build them, some as big as the houses themselves,” Jjuuko says. When it comes to gate designs and materials fiberglass gates are now in vogue. The transparent glass like material gives the gate a modern light aesthetic look. Fibre gate designs vary; a blend of both fibre and steel, fibre and wood or plain fibre.

Musoke, however, says that the only yet major downside of fiberglass gates, is that they are vulnerable to being damaged by the sun as the glass is way weaker than steel. Laser-cut designs, although quite costly, are trending too.

Gate types

Swing gates

Swing gates, are the commonest and open either inward or outward. Double swing gates, are made up of two complementary panels that open up simultaneously from the middle. Swing gates work best for properties with a reasonably big compound with a flat surface; the ample space enables the gate to swing fully to pen.

Sliding gates

A sliding gate contains little wheels underneath that move on tracks or rails allowing one panel to slide inside the other. Bi-parting slide gates are also available but are not as common, these split into two sections from the middle and at either side of the opening. Sliding gates are suitable for residences with either hilly driveways or properties with limited room on either side.

“Sliding gates have become more common today, as a result of many people today living on tiny pieces of land of about 50x100ft plots or even less” says Jjuuko.

Prices

Musoke says the price for a gate is determined by the type of material, the amount of material used and the designs. “ A big gate would use up more steel so it will cost more, also, we buy the gate designs already made and then attach them to the steel plates. Each design has its own price, however, fibre, wood and wrought iron gates cost much more than a regular steel gate,” says Musoke.

