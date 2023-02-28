Ways to make your bathroom look expensive

Have you ever been to a home that looks so impressive until you get to the bathroom? A bathroom is more than a place you go to refresh yourself. It is a reflection of your character, style and attitude. It is also a reflection of your income status.

When homeowners are working with a tight budget, the bathroom tends to be the space that get the worst cuts. Similarly, some might have generous budgets but because they do not understand the significance of the bathroom to the rest of the home, they do not give it due attention. Consequently homes end up with dingy, cheap and unappealing bathrooms.

So whether you have the budget or not, here are some simple things one can do to make a bathroom look more luxurious and inviting.

Invest in tiles

If you want to get an air of opulence without breaking the bank, consider using stone-effect tiles and bathroom wall panels in material finishes such as marble, slate, and onyx instead of the plain and neutral tiles.

These delicately patterned are available in a vast range of beautiful textures and natural shades. More statement-looking stone-effect finishes exude that luxurious, expensive bathroom look.

Similarly, beautifully patterned, bathroom-friendly wallpaper creates a luxurious look for your bathroom. Make sure the colours can be tied in with other elements of your space to create a coherent interior.

Finishes

The finishes you choose can make or break your bathroom décor. The plain old silver or plastic tapware scream cheap while interesting, unique metal finishes show that you made your choices carefully and are drawn to the finer things in life.

To give your bathroom a more expensive and refined feel, go for gold or brushed brass finishes. These metals add richness and texture.

Lighting

Nothing says luxury more than hanging a chandelier in the bathroom. Combine your chandelier with more contemporary style products.

Add some under the vanity mirror for extra task lighting. For a spa-like experience, add a dimming light feature. Also, put out some pretty candles that will create a nice glow and fill the space with a pleasing scent.

Natural light can bring much-needed vibrancy into your bathroom, especially if you opt for a more monochromatic colour scheme. The inclusion of large windows will enable your bathroom to have fresh air by eliminating moisture and dust.

Add a seat

Because a trip to the bathroom should be a refreshing experience, it should have amenities to encourage lingering. One of these should be a place to rest. It could be a windowseat, a simple stool or a high-end, upholstered armchair.

A chair or stool will give your bathroom a feeling of grandeur, making it the perfect item to add for a more luxe look. Use your stool or chair to place a neatly folded pile of towels on.

Display your wares

One of the easiest ways to add elegance to your bathroom is to dispense with mis-matched bottles and invest in a statement set of counter pieces that ooze luxurious appeal. Displaying your best towels is sure to give your space a luxurious hotel feel. Get some particularly plush, cosy towels in shades that tie together other elements of the space. An oil diffuser, soft white towels, candles for ambience - these are small, simple fixes that can really help your bathroom look more upscale.

Bathtubs

Break free from the cumbersome fixed bathtubs with a freestanding bath. Freestanding bathtubs tend to have a more luxurious design than built-in shower or straight baths, and they truly make a bathroom look more modern and luxurious.

If you are a conservative homeowner, you will be able to find something to your taste since they come in both contemporary and traditional styles. They also come in a variety of rich and interesting colours including antique bronze, white, and gold.

Steer clear of conventional bath positions by installing your bathtubs at an angle instead. It looks expensive because it takes up valuable space and does not feel as if all the furniture in the room has been pushed to the edge.

Walk in shower enclosure

Walk in showers give a bathroom the ultimate contemporary look. They blend into the surrounding space with ease, giving it a more seamless look. Using glass panels gives the illusion of a larger room. This sense of a grander space with a modern edge gives an upscale and lavish impression.

Bring the outside inside

Adding some greenery into your bathroom can help you get in touch with nature’s natural healing powers.

To accentuate your greenery, pair it with some wood accents. Wood can transform your space into a luxurious retreat.