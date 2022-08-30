What to consider before buying that showerhead

Whether your showerhead is broken, clogged, or you just want to change it for a new one, this is the opportunity to elevate your shower experience by choosing one that meets your exact needs.

One of the most important considerations when buying a showerhead is the plumbing system of your house. If do not understand your home’s system contact a qualified plumber for an assessment.

Types

The type of showerhead you choose should be able to fulfil its primary function of getting you clean and secondly, it should be comfortable. So things such as the way the water flows, the height and ability to get the temperature just right should be considered for optimum comfort.

Surface showerheads

Surface showerheads are the most common type found in most households and hotels. These are the ones you can operate manually by adjusting the knobs of the different accessories the system has.

These showerheads are popular because you can detach the shower head from its base. That makes it easier to wash off different parts of your body, as well as clean the tub or shower. A hand held shower not only adds convenience, but it offers an entirely different showering experience than fixed shower heads do.

“Although they tend to cost a bit more than fixed shower heads, but many consumers find the added benefits well worth the extra money,” Michael Odong, a sales advisor at Danube Homes says.

Another favourite accessory are the adjustable knobs that enable one to control the water pressure.

Inbuilt showerheads

In terms of budgeting, inbuilt showerheads tend to be more expensive, unlike surface ones. They, however, give the bathroom that sleek and minimalist giving you the perfect balance between aesthetics and function.

Built-in shower systems offer users the possibility of customisation; not only is it possible to choose different elements for the everyday shower experience, but it is also possible to put a bathroom concept together in which the design of each piece is in perfect harmony with the set as a whole. For instance one can choose a ceiling-mounted shower head such as the rain shower head. This usually installed directly above the shower and simulates the feeling of falling rain.

The shower head is more spread out so that the water covers more space as it falls and the water pressure is minimised, giving consumers a pleasant sensation as the water falls on them, similar to the feel of a light rain on your head. While some rain shower heads are affordable, most of them are expensive because they come with functions such as music players and can be used for aromatherapy.

Fixed shower heads

These are the most affordable option shower heads. These are commonly found in dorms, apartments, and other bathrooms where the value of saving money outweighs the need to indulge in luxury.

They are typically installed high up at the front of the shower and point outward, with the shower head fixed in place. If you are not looking for anything special, this is the best shower head for you.

Materials

The material of your shower head and faucets determines how long they last and how easy they are to clean. For most consumers though, functionality, colour, style and price are important concerns. Many of them prefer a shower head and faucet that suit the style of the bathroom.

Stainless steel

If you are looking for high quality products that will last for years to come, then look no further than stainless steel bathroom accessories. Stainless steel has many benefits including its durability and hardwearing properties, along with it being easy to clean and highly rust resistant.

While stainless steel is not fully stain-proof, it is much more resistant to staining, corrosion, and rust than chrome. Stainless steel can also be highly polished to provide a stylish and modern appearance.

Chrome

A chrome-finished showerheads have that shiny and metallic appearance. This finishing is especially perfect for the bathroom because it does not rust easily if it is well maintained. Over time, however, chrome plating can corrode due to a number of factors such as water damage, heat elements, or hot and cold air coming into contact with the product.

Brass

This finish comes in two types; polished or brushed. Polished brass offers a shiny look and feel, similar to chrome. It can be easily matched with polished accessories which seem to be more readily available. Brushed brass is muted and has a slightly worn look to it. It has an understated elegance which many choose over polished brass.

Ease of installation

Most shower heads are not too hard to install, but faucets can be a bit more complicated.

To get a better idea of how difficult the installation may be, take a look at the “Installation Sheet” or other resources that are provided by the manufacturer.

Cost