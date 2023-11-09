Back to my passion - education

Dear Caroline, I trained as a teacher and after graduation, I needed to be more successful in securing a good paying job. I later found myself working as a customer service manager and over the years, I have become a mentor and trainer in my organisation. While the work has been good, I still have a passion for teaching and would like to go back to education; the question is where do I begin?

Susan

Hello Susan, you are a rare professional as far as wanting to go back into a field that is often seen as turbulent and disruptive. Interestingly, you are currently a mentor and trainer in your place of work; the similarities with your training are similar, so it could mean that you are still in the family of teaching others.

The teaching profession has changed and coming out of Covid-19, not only has the curriculum in Uganda changed, but also how learners are taught has changed from a global perspective. I believe in continuous learning and given that you want to return to teaching learners, you may need to open yourself up to learn new techniques of equipping learners with knowledge.

As you revisit this option, consider who you want to teach, the age groups and in what type of institution. There is also another space where you can use your foundational principles of education and teach adult learners and especially teachers who may be grappling with how to roll out a new curriculum or even acquire a new appreciation of the changes in how one teaches learners. If the preference is to work with young learners, consider getting certification in modern ways of learning learners.

The same accreditation may also be needed to train and coach adult learners who are in the education space. In addition, you also need to consider that if you return to the teaching space, does the environment have the tools to enable you and allow you do your best in the background? It is important to remember that technology is now an essential part of learning, and even the availability of simple reading materials and tools that are needed for teaching needs to be available.

Susan, you are at an advantage; you have a good understanding of why a good education is essential; you have worked in organisations where you train and coach others to do well in their paces of work. This means you have a comprehensive picture of how important it is to have an excellent all-rounded education that enables one to be a good all-rounded employee or business owner.

This is an opportunity to think and do education differently.

Good luck.