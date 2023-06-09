Diploma/certificate vs degree qualification

My son recently completed his A levels, and unfortunately, he did not get the marks to get to University to do the course he wants in Mechanical Engineering. He insists he must attend university for a degree, yet I think otherwise. He is willing to do anything at University, and I do not want him to take this course. What else can I say to convince him otherwise. Hellen?

Hello Hellen, I have never had a parent write in for assistance, nonetheless, let me try and advise you. Many parents have faced the dilemma you are currently facing, so rest assured that your situation is not unique. Appreciate that your son is likely struggling with many conflicting emotions and thoughts, and at the front of his mind, he doesn’t want to be “left behind” by his peers.

Your discussion must focus on the future and not the here and now. What you need to do is guide him to think about his career and his passion. He needs to recognise that passion motivates us as we age, and it plays an increasingly important part in who we are and what moulds us as we grow. If his passion is Mechanical Engineering, you have some options he can consider. The path to getting Mechanical Engineering may be different from the “normal” pathway; however, the goal will still be achieved. A persuasive approach is to convince him to take on a Certificate or Diploma in Engineering from a technical college. The benefits of going down this route include a slower learning pace, which may be beneficial, especially if he’s a slower learner. In addition, some organisations prefer to look for talent at this level who are taken on and nurtured to the degree / professional level. He needs to appreciate that with a diploma; he has the opportunity to work. As an HR professional, he would be an attractive talent if he could show that he has completed his academics and employment under his belt.

With a Diploma and work experience, he is attractive for selection. Once he has finished he can then go on to get his degree. This approach to getting a degree opens him up to take on a degree without having to complete all the years of the degree program. With this pre-academic qualification, he will likely get an exemption from the degree program. If he is fortunate to have worked after his diploma, he can apply and test his practical experience to the theory he will learn at university. This approach will likely sharpen his critical thinking and cause him to appreciate what he is learning more. He will also be able to bring his work experience to the classroom and share those stories with his fellow learners. Good luck.

Caroline Mboijana,