Friendship Vs  job application   

Dear I am in a bit of a dilemma. At work, an opening for a job opportunity was advertised and I am interested. One problem though, one of my close friends at the office expressed to me that she is applying and was seeking advice from me on the same. What should I do?

Brenda



Hello Brenda, this should not be a problem and you must separate the issues. Your friendship is not dependent on the decisions that concern your career.

If the relationship is important to you, I think you should be open and transparent and share with your friend that you are interested in applying for the role too. This way, you cause a separation of the two issues.

If your friend is a true friend, your application will not be an issue. If she responds positively and welcomes your honesty, she is a true friend who appreciates your honesty and the realities of the situation. However, if she reacts negatively or passively, you need to question the relationship.

The issue here is to focus on your application and put your best foot forward to demonstrate you are the best person for the role. Take the time to review the position you are applying for and make sure that you have a clear purpose for why you are applying for the role.

The selection panel will no doubt ask this question, and you must be ready to answer that question with confidence and conviction. Your response should be validated by your ability to talk about your experience, skills and knowledge.

In making your application make sure that your CV speaks to the job description – select examples, whether written in your CV or prepared for discussion of how you are fit for the role. Talk about projects you have achieved and the impact these projects add on the business’s success or the team you work in.

It is essential that the panel can see and hear that you understand the role. Think about how the role adds value to the business and how you can bring about an innovative way of making the position more impactful.

Panelists also like to hear one’s views on how the role can be improved, so be prepared to talk about any changes that need to be made to the role so that it is more impactful and effective. Focus on your application. Good luck.