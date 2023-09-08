How young professionals survive job interviews

After spending five years or less studying that degree, companies might likely not be willing to hire someone with less than two years of experience.

Failing to land a full-time job after college might arise from a few issues with your paperwork, body language or presentation while at interviews.

The interview panel is looking out for something more than your academic credentials. In case you have experienced hard luck landing a job on merit, here are a few tips to guide you.

Research

Many times we skip the simple things. You cannot get started on something without a clue of what it entails. How about finding out a few facts about a company before you upload your CV?

Joshua Wakholi, a software engineer, says basic knowledge about the company would save him embarrassment while facing the interview panel.

“On my first job interview, I literally had no experience handling software systems but I was able to align my job description to the company vision and core values,” he says.

He added that this helped him create a conversation point with the panel and made him present as though he was interested and passionate about his role and the company.

“I had also read a few expectations on the job off the internet and had some understanding of what the job entailed,” he adds.

To be knowledgeable, he says the tips can help you be more engaging with the panel and give you a head start during orientation on the job.

Value addition

“What are you bringing on board?” is a popular question from your future employer. Even when left unasked, you should be able to offer value to the company and to yourself.

Growth at the workplace is dependent on value addition and this should present itself through a skill you are learning or something that sets you apart from the rest.

Before Joel Dedi, a content manager sought for jobs, he wanted to be ready for tasks and accomplish them in time.

“I knew what I wanted to do before I was offered a job. While at school, I approached an expert to train on production and better my skills in content creation,” he shares.

With almost no experience in the field, the fresh graduate was able to showcase a transition from a mere intern who could handle production which earned him not only a job but growth too.

“Within six months, I was promoted to management level because I knew my craft and it was rewarding in turn,” he says.

Networking

At 13 years old, Betty Nekesa was hands-on when it came to social media presence and engagement. She already owned a number of platforms and was loud and active.

“I would run fundraising campaigns for my friends at school who required medical funding and I would continuously post and interact with audiences or even entertain them,” she narrates.

This active social life over time earned her contacts and endorsements as a youth activist in the fight against drug abuse among teenagers.

“During one of my interviews after school, I was asked to present my social media pages, which were flooded with many campaigns of impact as well as a huge audience, which was all that was required for me to get the job,” she explains.

Nekesa was able to help the company that hired her widen their audience base as their digital consultant and improve on the turnover in sales through her networking skills.

It is not just crucial to manage your social media platforms but also ensure the content is not abusive or offensive. Your platform can either ruin or lift your image. Getting involved in other corporate networking platforms such as LinkedIn, among others can lead you to many professionals in the job market hence increasing your chances on a job.

Behaviour

Most employers are looking out for personality. Here comes the question of your strengths and weaknesses. How do you relate with people in and outside your work circles?

It is hard to create a balance between work and life outside work sometimes when conditions at work are unfair. Given how challenging the work environment may be, it is important for young professionals to stay objective at all times.

In an interview on a harsh interview panel, Selinah Nalyali remained put while responding to questions that could have caused panic.

“I was asked how I would handle bribery at a front desk job since I was accused of a similar case while I was an intern,” she says, adding that she chose to stay calm and keep a positive attitude which was a better approach as opposed to being defensive.