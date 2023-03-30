Improving my job application 

I recently applied for an advertised role. The recruiter gave me feedback about my application. He was very kind but also told me that while I had the academic qualifications and met some of the selection criteria, I faltered because I needed to demonstrate how I was the best person for the role. How do I improve my application for the future?

Hello Timothy, I commend you for being open to sharing the outcome of your experience. It is always tough to acknowledge when one has not been successful in an application process. The selection process during recruitment is not when you are shortlisted or asked to attend an interview, but it starts when submitting your application.

While an advert tells you what the recruiting organisation is looking for, ensuring you understand the role is essential. Many applications will meet the academic qualifications stated, but that is no longer the most crucial criterion; instead, your ability to demonstrate how you fit for the whole is the key to success. Many applicants respond to adverts while considering the role’s designation, which is a big mistake. There is an assumption that because a job says “Manager” or “Officer”, one believes the generic descriptions of responsibility are applicable. Remember, each organisation is different, and an Officer level in one organisation is not the same in another. Once you’ve recognised this difference, the next is understanding the job and what it entails. The job advert often tells you what you need to have done and what you are expected to deliver; critically review what you have done and achieved. It’s essential to align your experience with the role requirements. Your reflection moment should end with tangible evidence of what you have achieved. An important activity you also need to consider is researching the organisation to understand what it does and why it is important. This helps you align how the role you’re applying for “fits” within the organisation’s ethos. Identifying how the role contributes to the vision and mission of the organisation then allows you to think about how you will contribute to the organisation.

With all the above, you can now start the application process. Make sure you tailor your cv to the organisation and the role. Give concrete detail of how you are the best person for the position. Remember, you can also use information from outside work, especially where you have taken on leadership activities. This may include volunteering in an organisation, being part of a team etc. You can use this experience to demonstrate your fit.

Remember to follow the detailed instruction in the advert. If you must submit one combined document of a specific size, ensure you do so. Check your spelling and grammar; one of the quickest ways to be disqualified is by submitting a CV that has spelling and grammatical errors. Keep your application concise. A CV of more than four pages is unlikely to be read. If you’re using online, ensure you’ve answered all the questions. Good Luck

