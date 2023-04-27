Knowledge sharing with my supervisor

I was recently appointed a manager in a relatively large organisation. I was excited about my role and was assured at the point of appointment that there would be room to introduce new ways of working, given my experience and exposure. I have been here for six months and recently finished my probation period. I have been on a steep learning curve and settling down in six months. I have observed that my boss is very protective about his role and how he wants to lead the team. I have also discovered that while he has commendable leadership abilities, his training is outside the technical space we are working in. As a result, he is almost aggressive when I present alternative ways of doing things. My ideas are dismissed and ignored, and no one else on the team says anything. How do I manage this? Philip.

Hello Philip, congratulations on being appointed to a managerial role; you are the best candidate. I am sure your predicament is uncomfortable, and sometimes, many of us are faced with the dynamic that you are facing. The fundamental question you must ask yourself is how significant this challenge is. Many may” hunker down and get on with the job”; however, continuously clashing with your supervisor may impact your efficiency. Some may be bold and try and address the matter. This can be done, but how you approach it is essential.

First and foremost, do not be confrontational in addressing the matte; this will only get your supervisors back up the wall and can be perceived as being aggressive. Do not ignore his requests or asks, as this, too, may be seen as you being passive-aggressive and undermining. You may wonder how you do this if all you experience is pushback. I suggest that you work with your supervisor by sharing your knowledge and technical expertise.

Consider working with your supervisor one on one. When asked to deliver a piece of work where you have your ideas, take a moment and reflect on what is being asked and the best possible outcome. I would then take time for a one-on-one conversation where you seek the audience to understand what is being asked, a “clarification discussion.” In that discussion, you then acknowledge his ask and table your thinking as an alternative solution that still gets the same results. Whilst tabling your solution, ensure you have a clear rationale that supports your perspective and critically if your solution can address more than one goal even better.

Knowledge management is the quickest way to influence others, and by sharing your knowledge, your help open your supervisor’s mind. This process can also be done with your team, who may not be as strong as you are in the technical space. The sharing process should be done in a coaching manner, so it’s not top-down. You, too, should also be open to receiving constructive feedback, especially if it’s coming from team members who have been in the organisation longer than you. Remember, the organisational culture will affect how receptive your audience is. Start with small, less risky projects and slowly work on the bigger ones. Baby steps. Good luck.





Caroline Mboijana,