Team cohesiveness

I started a small business from a passionate hobby, baking. I have always worked from home. I expanded my kitchen and bought equipment. Initially, I worked with two young cousins when they were on their Senior Four and Six vacations. They have now left, and I took on one young worker. I asked my elder sister to help me manage orders. However, the business is growing, and I am overwhelmed and trying to do everything. How do I get out of this?

It would be best if you reflected on where you want your business to grow. It is growing organically, which is good, but you have realised that you do not have all the structures to support it to increase the way it needs to. The reflection moment will help you identify additional resources (workforce) you may need, including buying more equipment and revisiting your business model. An essential part of this process will include thinking about the systems you must implement to meet demand. This could be as simple as when you must shop for the ingredients, the system for taking orders, how you manage delivery, among other things. This time out for thinking through the business will also help you think about the pricing of your products ( wedding cakes, birthday cakes etc.). The pricing issue must be done carefully so your business can start working for itself. No doubt you have and will continue to put in the capital; however, there will come a time when your business is self-sustaining. The last part you need to consider is when you become a fully registered company. While many try and avoid this because of the legality, it should be done, and it also allows you to grow, market etc. and be known as a legitimate business.