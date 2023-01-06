Managing performance in a manufacturing business

Dear Caroline,

I am a senior manager at a family-owned manufacturing business. I have worked my way up to the executive committee team. The company has grown. However, while we have done well, I have noted that we can be even more successful. One area that the business is still struggling to align with is implementing a comprehensive performance management system for the core business, production, and engineering. Some of my colleagues do not see this as a problem, and these are “family members” of the owner. How do I resolve this dilemma?

Mathew

Hello Mathew, congratulations on the work that you have done. It is impressive that you have worked your way up and your experience will serve you well as you try to move the business into a stronger position. I will give you advice in two parts. The overarching solution will address your problem by making sure that your EXCO team and the management and supervision structures appreciate Performance Management. The second is to ensure that the way the business sources and manages talent is done objectively and transparently.

First, you must educate your current colleagues about your performance management vision. This is the theoretical aspect of performance management, but you must use facts and data. You could start by looking at the performance of your machinery-production lines, and whether the lines operate at total and efficient capacity. Production line operations and management directly impact the bottomline of the business.

If the lines are performing at a different capacity, investigate why. If shifts are starting late, you may want to question how teams are being put together, do all the team members know how to use the machines or are team members reporting to work late? This deep-dive analysis of the current vs the ideal will paint a picture of what needs to be done to improve performance.

Caroline Mboijana,

Managing Director, The Leadership Team (U)