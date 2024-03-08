Managing start-up transition Part B

Dear Caroline, I recently joined a start-up company in manufacturing. The business has been operating in a project-phased approach over the last one and a half years and as we close the second year, the wish is to move away from the project setup into the entire operation. The expected transition is likely to take almost six months. As I joined, I noticed that the business has been working with casual labourers and some staff have had annual contracts. I have been tasked to think through how we must manage the transition without disrupting the business. The numbers are significant, and I am not sure where to start with this process. Steven



Hello, Steven; let us look at the second aspect of your transition process. As we closed last week, we now have a better picture of the structure, a good understanding of what is required in each role, and the roles with the respective job descriptions. We can now manage which roles need to be transitioned. As mentioned last week, we are likely to have job applicants who started out as casual workers and have acquired skills on the job over the years. To ensure they are ‘qualified’, we need to start engaging academic institutions that can help us validate the skills acquired through on-the-job training. These validation processes will serve two critical aspects: help the organisation recognise those “casual workers: who have skills and abilities that will result in the job holder staying with the organisation and therefore retaining institutional knowledge, but more importantly, it will impact the job holder’s motivation and engagement.