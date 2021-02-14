Of whistles and whispers

By Nafha Maani Ebrahimi More by this Author

A few months ago, a group of 200 women and some men walked in the streets of France protesting against sexual violence, this violence is not only physical, but can include abuse by words and some actions such as whistling, and whispering inappropriate suggestions.

I was shocked to hear about the great percentage of women who are harassed on the roads of France and in many other European countries.

I thought that this remains one of the characteristics of eastern countries and the Arab world, where women are constantly under pressure, they are told not to provoke men by inappropriate dressing and wearing make-up, and in case she is harassed, the blame falls on her, that she provoked him.

In one of these countries, sexual harassment was so severe that the community had to demand an end to this aggression. Some of those slogans reminded men that they too, have a mother, a sister, and a wife, who can be harassed by other men if this does not stop.

I remember many years ago when I lived in Saudi Arabia, a friend told me that she and her friend were in a shopping mall, and were followed by two young men who kept demanding their phone numbers.

During that time women were fully veiled in Saudi Arabia and, to her shock, my friend discovered that one of the two was her own brother who did not recognise that he was harassing his own sister.

To give him a good lesson, she decided to share her phone number and name on a piece of paper. As soon as he saw the name, he realised what he had done and was so ashamed that he immediately left the mall. My friend said her brother never committed such an act after that day.

In some European countries such as France and Belgium, there are some legislations that punish such acts of harassment on the roads, other countries such as Luxembourg still do not have such laws. And a policeman if approached by a woman complaining about such, would not know what to do.

On a lighter note, in a country like Italy, men consider such gestures as compliments to women, And they think that women like them too.

I am sure everyone likes a compliment, this can be a man or a woman receiving such a compliment, but uttering humiliating words and sexist remarks to total strangers is not considered a compliment and should be condemned.

Even within circles of friends and colleagues, respect should be observed. What you consider a compliment may not be received well on the other side.

