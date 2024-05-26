Abigail’s tech tale: Exploring the digital world for children

Abigail Mulungi. PHOTO/FILE

New Content Item (14)

By  KEVIN GITHUKU

What you need to know:

  • Children and social media. When children meet with tech and social media, how do parents go about it?
  • Abigail Mulungi mimics news anchors and shares on different social media platforms where she has garnered a following.