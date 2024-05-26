Abigail’s tech tale: Exploring the digital world for children

In today’s rapidly evolving world, technology stands as a paramount subject, with its ever-emerging innovations such as social media, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR), sweeping across the globe.

As these advancements continue to surge, inevitably permeate all generations, particularly captivating the younger ones.

While introducing children to technology through devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops might have faced opposition from certain parents, educational institutions, and even governmental bodies, experts have argued that failing to integrate these gadgets into the lives of 21st-century children in a supervised, regulated manner could potentially hinder their progress compared to their peers.

Meet Abigail Mulungi, a nine-year-old in the realm of technology and social media. With a passion for digital gadgets, social media, news anchoring and everything media. Fondly referred to as Abigail, she leverages these tools to pursue her interests and express her creativity.

Abigail on digital platforms

For many children her age, the question of what they aspire to become when they grow up remains perplexing, yet for Abigail, the path ahead is already illuminated.

Through her digital gadgets, Abigail creates content around news anchoring, mimicking renowned news anchors from local and international media houses such as NTV, CNN and the BBC.

With more than four million likes on TikTok by press time, Abigail is not your ordinary 11-year-old. Her content (videos) posted mainly on TikTok, X, (formerly Twitter), and Facebook continue to go viral attracting millions around the world.

This reporter engages her in an exclusive interview to first understand what it takes to be her at such a young age.

“I don’t own a smartphone; I own a tablet. Most of the time I use Daddy’s smartphone to upload content,” Abigail says.

Being in Primary Five, her peers treat her like a little angel sent from heaven. A youngster with a massive following, more famous than some celebrities, and media personalities in town, Abigail tells us where her passions lie the most.

“I like news anchoring. You get to know what is around the world. You get to help more people, you can inform people about what is going on around the world and most times you can also encourage some people and also try to teach them some things,” Abigail says, further adding, “I want to be a news anchor and an architect.”

On media literacy

Abigail attended a training, Media Literacy for Children, under the Media Challenge Initiative (MCI), at the MCI media Hub which Godfrey Nsereko, the father, says helped her have better knowledge of handling the devices and regulation of the content she consumes, among others.

“The Media and Information Literacy for Kids Programme that Abigail attended is a very good platform for children. I was looking for such platforms and the MCI has provided such a platform. My daughter has a passion for anchoring news and this platform nurtured her. They have many programmes including camera work and other news-related work. It is a wonderful programme,” Mr Nsereko said.

This reporter spoke to Media Challenge Initiative to understand what the MiLfor Kids Programme did for Abigail exactly in contributing to the excellence with which she thrives.

A screen grab of Abigail Mulungi mimics Priscilla Regina Nalwoga, NTV news anchor. photo/Kevin Githuku.

Moses Tamukedde, an organiser and trainer at the programme at MCI, says Abigail’s passion for creative content was nurtured here.

“Throughout the programme, Abigail showed a keen interest in learning about media literacy, creative content creation, and critical thinking skills. With the help of our programme, she developed a strong understanding of how to navigate digital platforms safely and responsibly. She learned how to identify misinformation and fake news, enabling her to become a media detective in her own right. Moreover, the programme helped her hone her creative skills. She learnt about script writing, video editing, and graphic design, allowing her to express her ideas and creativity effectively,” Tamukedde says.

“As a result of her participation in the programme, Abigail has not only become more confident in her media skills but has also developed critical thinking and public speaking skills. She now uses her knowledge to educate her peers and family members about the importance of media literacy and responsible digital citizenship. Abigail’s journey is a testament to the positive impact of our digital and media information training for children, empowering young minds like hers to become informed, creative, and responsible media users,” says Tamukedde.

Abigail Mulungi (C) aspires to be a news anchor and architect. PHOTO/FILE.

While Abigail continues to leverage her opportunities to nature her dreams through her early interaction with the digital space and digital gadgets, a section of society continues to be hesitant about the adoption of digital spaces and digital gadgets for their children while others push for regulated usage of the modern technology in their learning processes.

When to give children phones

Martin Mugambi, a social media manager, strongly disagrees with handing gadgets to children at an early age. Peace means putting all those things down, going offline and having personal interactions with people.

“I have learnt how the algorithm works and it is almost designed to take away one’s freedom to think. Especially the scroll media, for example, it is hard for an adult to regulate their time on TikTok. It is extremely time-consuming. So, I feel sorry for a child who probably has no idea what is going on, they might completely lose control,” Mugambi says.

He thinks the right age should be a minimal introduction to personal gadgets at around 14 years and this should also be extremely regulated. Below that, they can learn everything from a laptop or desktop because that way it is easier to regulate screen time.

“It is not even about immorality, but my greatest fear is missing out on life’s most authentic experiences,” he says.

Ronald Senvuma, a journalist, opines that giving children smartphones helps them to learn, but does not think children can maximise the use of phones.

“Too much freedom given to the children has made them leave what they are meant to learn on phones and start to Google things that are unnecessary. They close themselves in their bedrooms and end up hiding to watch porno. I suggest that let parents limit the freedom they give their children with gadgets,” says Senvuma.

What the experts say

Michael Niyitegeka, the executive director of Refactory Limited, who was also a member of the ICT Technical Working Group of the Presidential Investor Round Table and the Advisory Group for the Government of Uganda on the fourth Industrial Revolution Technologies, says using the smart gadgets is fine, but adults have the responsibility of activating children content for children.

“It depends. It is how you set up the applications because different applications have different settings which include children’s settings. It’s important to activate age-appropriate content. If you buy for them a tablet, and you are going to use Google Chrome as your browser setting, you will use a child email that will automatically give them age-appropriate content,” Niyitegeka says.

Dr Sara Kaale Namusoga, a lecturer at the department of Journalism and Communication at Makerere University, recommends generally regulated usage of digital gadgets by children.

“I think that the principle of moderation applies even here. We shouldn’t withhold the gadgets. We should also ensure the safety of the children as they use the gadgets. There is safety software that can be installed to achieve this,” she said.

“Content creation by children like that Abigail can boost the confidence and creativity of the children, but parents should be involved. We should also keep in mind the WHO-recommended screen times for children,” Dr Namusoga added.

Conclusion

Abigail encourages her friends to focus on their dreams.

“You need to focus on your dreams and not get discouraged,” Abigail said.

Agline Nsereko, seven years old, in Primary Three, Abigail’s sister, says she enjoys ‘setting Abigail up’ for her shows and other content.

“I help in setting her up when she is coming in for some interviews,” she said.

Abigail’s father who is also into media spaces, as a cameraperson, actor and a director of Suubi New Day Foundation, an organisation for orphaned children, says all gadgets used by his daughter are strictly regulated with age restrictions, screen time and personal monitoring. He asks parents to allow their children to own gadgets in a regulated manner and give up their conservative manner.

“Parents, this is the time to let your children own those gadgets and give up. It is that era of technology, we cannot run away from it. Just regulate and guide them,” Mr Nsereko said.

What you ought to know

