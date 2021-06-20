Adjusting to life as newcomer MPs in Ugandan Parliament

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

Members of the 11th Parliament are settling into life in Parliament after their swearing-in from May 17 to May 20. Besides getting familiar with the new environment, there are other things newcomer MPs have to learn as they legislate in their five-year term. Esther Oluka sought out some of the new MPs who shared insights on how they are coping in the House so far.

Agness Nandutu, Bududa Woman Member of Parliament and State Minister in-charge of Karamoja Affairs

“I covered the respective sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th parliaments as a journalist. So, the experience enabled me to learn a lot about the House. However, I do not know everything yet.

One observation is that there are some new MPs who are sharp and it looks like there is nothing difficult for some of them. I love the new MPs who sit down quietly, observe and learn how things are done in Parliament. And because the majority (of new MPs) are decently dressed and conducting themselves in a very professional manner, I have no doubt that we shall have an incredible 11th Parliament.”

Moses Attan Okia, Soroti East Division MP

We were sworn-in from May 17 to May 20 and, most of us are still settling into the House. Some people do not have offices and then Covid-19 has forced some of the House sittings to be taken to Kololo Independence grounds. In so doing, we are frequently subjected to Covid-19 tests. I don’t understand why we are frequently undertaking these tests yet ordinary citizens cannot be subjected to tests. Why do we pririotise people who can afford to be tested and meet their costs? The way we are treating Covid-19 in this country leaves a lot to be desired. There is a real crisis on our hands.

Away from that, I am adjusting well in the House because I am familiar with the environment. I am serving as a first time MP, but I used to work here (from 2013 to 2015) as a senior policy analyst in the office of the Leader of Opposition but I resigned to take a shot at politics. I first lost but I contested again and emerged winner. So, adjusting has not been difficult since I already have an idea of the business in Parliament.”

Rachel Miriel Magoola, Bugweri Woman MP

“There are a number of new things to learn. I am watching and learning from my senior colleagues. This environment is not new to me because my mother, Beatrice Zirabamuzaale is a former woman MP for Iganga District. She served in the eighth parliament (2006 to 2011) and I occasionally accompanied her here.”

Muhammad Ssegirinya, Kawempe Division North MP

“I am still learning how things are done in the House. I am still figuring out how to conduct myself. Also, I am making friends, especially with senior colleagues so that I can learn more about the House from them. I learnt that while here, MPs have some kind of immunity (protection). Police cannot just enter here and arrest you. In circumstances they need you for anything, they have to first notify either the Speaker or Deputy. Before I became an MP, police had a tendency of always grabbing me like a grasshopper.

Although I am just settling in, the demands from the constituents are already overwhelming. There is some money I am supposed to be receiving for buying a vehicle, but I promised my people that I would instead give the money to them. Since the House is not yet busy, I am currently spending most of the time familiarising myself with rules of procedure and the Constitution.”

Geoffrey Lutaaya, Kakuuto County MP

“I am still learning a lot about the business of this House including how to conduct ourselves, debate, and table motions on the floor.

I am also still trying to familiarise myself with where different offices are located in Parliament. There have been previous instances where I have lost my way in the House because I could not trace some offices. Gradually, I will learn my way around this place.

Meanwhile, the demands from the constituents are also starting to kick in and they are overwhelming. However, I do not blame them because during campaigns, we made promises that we would fulfill once elected into office and now, the voters are demanding for packages such as good roads.

Over time, I will see how best to help my people. I am also relying on senior colleagues for advice, mostly Honourable Matthias Mpuuga, the Nyendo-Mukungwe MP who is also the Leader of Opposition in the 11th Parliament. He is always willing to help out whenever I am faced with challenges in the House.”

Geofrey Feta, Ayivu East MP

“I am adjusting well. Before coming here, I was a civil servant for 10 years, therefore, I have not found anything strange during the short time I have been here.

Despite having different political affiliations, most colleagues are friendly. There are a few challenges but we are pushing on slowly. My concern has been how our big number, (529) MPs, are working amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but Parliament has found a way of coping including subjecting us to frequent tests as well as availing opportunities for vaccination. Amidst everything, I am going to ensure that I use these five years to effectively represent and deliver services to my people.”

Shamim Malende, Kampala Woman MP

“Things are not bad because we were previously given orientation by the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, and other senior colleagues. They talked to us about the rules of procedure which are helpful in conducting business in the House. We have been shown around so as to know which office is where as well as given a few tips on how to debate issues. Basing on this, I am making progress in the House.

Some of the important things I have learnt so far; one has to always bear in mind what brought them to Parliament - to legislate including speaking on behalf of the voters, so, you have to be focused on this.

Secondly, as a woman, I have learnt the essence of keeping one’s dignity while in the House. Integrity is everything.

Lastly, irrespective of our different political backgrounds, it is still important to keep good working relationships with everyone because one can never know when they require their assistance.”







