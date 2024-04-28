Again, jobs are everywhere

Brethren, there are only three ways we can gain wealth—inherit it, earn it or steal it. The first one is an unlikely bet for the vast majority of us, the third one ends in death or jail, so we have to find ways of making wealth.

Last week I started a discussion on ways we can make money from the one thing that is guaranteed to happen to every one of us—death. Today, we continue the discussion.

Most of us Africans bury our dead. The digging of the grave is usually done by the strong young men of the village. Unfortunately, the young men who perform this delicate and vital task for us are often looked down on.

What I was thinking is that every village should have a Village Construction Association (VCA—I don’t think anyone would want to belong to a ‘Gravediggers Association’!). This association would negotiate good fees for the gravediggers, so that they can make good money, gain respect and progress in life.

The way I see it, anyone in the village in need of heavy manual labour like clearing land, digging latrines, working at construction sites and so on whould be required to hire VCA members, to ensure that they remain employed, because gravedigging is not a daily activity.

Of course, the members would be required to maintain good conduct, desist from drunkenness, theft and so on, adhering to the code of conduct enforced by the VCA. The young men (and any interested women) would then use their earnings to gain more construction skills in vocational training institutions.

I can hear you naysayers shouting “Ohhhh Aunty Stella, is this the only ambition you have for our young men in the villages?” Well, the truth is that not everyone can afford, has the capacity for, or even desires university education.

What I am suggesting is decent occupation for vibrant young men who would otherwise be busy impregnating naïve village girls, or spending their days drinking fermented poison that will finish their livers. Is this not a better way?