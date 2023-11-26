Apio will say it with a cup of coffee

How would you describe yourself to someone who has never heard of you?

Friendly based on my facial expression, which is always a big smile and welcoming.

What do you do?

I’m a social entrepreneur currently running a coffee project that supports and empowers young mothers, known as AFRI-COFFEE.

Why did you choose coffee?

Coffee provides a welcoming space for the young mothers I support to connect, share experiences, and find support from the outside world at large. Coffee, with its comforting atmosphere, creates a platform where young mothers can build a community, fostering a sense of empowerment and encouragement in their journey.

What inspired the Afri-Coffee initiative?

The idea came from a desire to establish a welcoming community for new mothers. Recognising the challenges they face, I wanted to establish a space where they could connect, share experiences, and find inspiration. Coffee, with its inviting ambiance, became a natural catalyst for fostering a sense of camaraderie and empowerment among these women.

Have your aspirations changed from when you started?

Certainly, my aspirations have evolved since I started. While the initial goal was to create a supportive space for young mothers through the coffee business, the journey has likely brought new insights and opportunities. As a result, my goals may have expanded to include a broader community impact, social initiatives, or other avenues that align with the evolving vision and mission of the venture.

Earliest childhood memory?

The sound of family members laughing as I played with my favourite toys in the backyard on a sunny afternoon is my earliest memory.

Are you a reader? If yes, what is your current book?

Yes, I am a reader. Reading is a multifaceted activity that contributes to personal, intellectual, and emotional well-being. I am currently reading 12 months to $1 million by Ryan Daniel Moran.

Your first job

Cleaner

If you weren’t involved in what you do now, what other job would you be doing?

I would be jobless. I do not like working for people, so what I am doing is best for me.

What do you like about what you do?

As a social entrepreneur supporting and empowering young mothers, the rewarding aspect lies in making a positive impact on their lives. Witnessing the tangible benefits of your initiatives, such as increased confidence, a sense of community, and improved opportunities for these mothers, can be immensely fulfilling. The ability to create positive change and contribute to a supportive environment is a driving force that I find deeply satisfying. Additionally, the potential to inspire others and foster a sense of empowerment within a community adds a meaningful dimension to what I do.

What do you hate about what you do?

I face challenges and frustrations in the work that I hate. Some common difficulties could include:

Resource constraints: limited funding and resources that hinder the ability to implement and expand impactful programmes.

Emotional Toll: Dealing with the personal stories and challenges of those you aim to help can be emotionally taxing for me sometimes, as can sustainability pressures, but despite these challenges, the passion for creating positive change typically outweighs the difficulties for me. I often find ways to navigate and overcome obstacles to continue my mission of making a difference.

The biggest regret in life

Feeling guilty about missed opportunities.

Role models and why

Ms. Dora Mwima, because she has made a significant impact as a role model for me. Her qualities as a mother, wife, and entrepreneur, coupled with kindness, have evidently inspired and resonated with me. She is a wonderful, positive figure who exemplifies the qualities I admire.

Have you ever needed to take a break from social media?

Yes, I have.

Did social media ever affect your mental health negatively?

Yes, it did, so many times.

How do you maintain a healthy mindset?

Self-awareness: Understanding my thoughts and emotions, I regularly check with myself to identify any negative patterns.

Gratitude: Focusing on what I am grateful for and keeping a gratitude journal can help shift perspective towards positivity. And practicing mindfulness to stay present in the moment. Meditation can help calm the mind and reduce stress.

If you could spend a day with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

My children, because they often bring joy, warmth, and a unique connection that is irreplaceable.

Favourite meal

Kalo, known as Atap in my local language, is made out of cassava flour with smoked pasted beef and peanuts.

What food can you cook best?

Beef

Who inspires you?

My mother