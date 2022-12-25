Easy desserts for Christmas

Ugandan coffee bananas

This rich and sinful looking dessert is perfect for Christmas Day and takes no more than five minutes to make.It will leave your guests marvelling at your skills. Sukali ndizi (sweet bananas) are available throughout the year and be sure to choose ones that have properly ripened.

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 – 6 ripe sweet bananas aka ndizi

1 tbsp instant coffee granules or powder

1tbsp hot water

2tbsp dark brown sugar

1 ½ cups strained plain yogurt

1 tsp toasted slivered almonds

A dash of dark rum or brandy for extra richness (optional)

Method

1. Peel and slice one banana and mash the remaining three with a fork

2. Dissolve the coffee in the hot water and stir into the mashed bananas and if you are using the rum or brandy add a dash of the rum or brandy.

3. Spoon a little of the mashed banana mixture into four servings dishes and sprinkle with sugar. Top with a spoonful of yogurt and then repeat until all the ingredients are fully used.

4. Swirl the last layer of yogurt for a marbled effect and finish with a few banana slices and slivered almonds. Serve cold.

Chocolate mousse on the loose

Extremely light, dark, creamy and delicious; this dessert is always popular and easy to prepare in advance and put in the fridge ready to serve after the main course. Chocolate mousse will always be pudding that maintains a high profile on any Christmas dessert menu.

Serves 4

Ingredients

• 200g best quality plain chocolate plus extra for flaking. Incidentally, it is a false economy to use cheap and inexpensive chocolate. Choose the best quality dark chocolate available on the market.

•3 eggs

•2 tbsp dark rum or whisky

•¼ cup icing sugar

•1 ¼ cups whipping cream (sub Fresh Dairy cream which you can whip yourself and make your own whipping cream).

•Icing sugar for dusting

Method

1. Break the chocolate into a bowl, stand over a saucepan of simmering water and melt. Separate the egg whites into a large mixing bowl and remove the chocolate from the heat and stir in the egg yolks and rum or whisky.

2. Whisk the egg whites until firm and then gradually add the sugar and whisk until stiff peaks form.

3. Whip the cream to a thick and smooth consistency and set aside until ready to use.

4. Give the egg white a final beating with a rubber spatula and add the chocolate and fold the ingredients together, gently making sure that you retain as much air as possible.

5. Fold in the loosely whipped cream before turning into four glasses or bowl and chill until you are ready to serve.

6. Decorate with flaked chocolate and dust with icing sugar.

Pineapple wedges with rum butter glaze

Uganda enjoys an abundance of pineapples and unbeknownst to many, fresh pineapple is even more flavourful when it is grilled. The idea of the spiced rum glaze gives it an extraordinary fillip making it a special dessert for Christmas.

If you prefer an easier version of this recipe, simply cut off the skin of the pineapple and then slice it into thick pieces and cook as mentioned below.

Serves 4

• medium seize pineapple

• tbsp dark brown sugar

• 1 tsp ground ginger

• 4 tbsp melted butter

• 2 tbsp dark rum

Method

1. With a large sharp knife, cut the pineapple lengthwise into four wedges. Cut out and discard the centre core.

2. Cut between the flesh and skin in order to release the flesh while making sure to leave the skin in place. Slice the flesh across into chunks.

3. Push a bamboo skewer lengthwise through each wedge and into the stalk so as to hold the chunks in place.

4. Mix together the sugar, ginger, melted butter and rum and brush over the pineapple. Cook the wedges on a hot barbecue for 3 – 4 minutes and pour the remaining glaze over the top and serve.

Barbecued strawberry croissants

Sensationally simple, sinful dessert that redefines the croissant. Easy to make, you will wonder why you never had this gem in your dessert repertoire! Who could imagine that a piece of fine phyllo pastry, ricotta cheese and strawberry preserves can turn out so well!

Serves 4

• 4 croissants

• ½ cup ricotta cheese

• ½ cup strawberry preserves or jam

Method:

1. Split the croissant in half and open them out on a clean chopping board.

2. Spread the bottom half of each croissant with ricotta cheese.

3. Top with a generous spoonful of strawberry preserves or jam and replace the top half of the croissant.

4. Place the croissant on a hot barbecue and cook for 2 – 3 minutes turning once.



