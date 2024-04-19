Enjoy the health benefits of golden milk

Golden or turmeric milk has been part of the Indian culture for centuries. The milk’s golden colour is due to the addition of turmeric, an excellent source of the compound curcumin which gives turmeric its yellow colour. While black pepper and ginger aid in the absorption of curcumin, cinnamon, cardamon and vanilla add a delicious spiciness to this golden milk

Health benefits of golden milk

Studies have linked curcumin to the lowering of inflammation levels in patients, which in turn helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Consuming turmeric regularly has been linked to improving memory, helping the brain to function properly and may also help to reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

While curcumin is beneficial to most people, if foods that contain it cause you to get an upset stomach, diarrhea or cramping, it is best to avoid it.

GOLDEN MILK

Ingredients (Serves 2)

l 1½ cups whole milk

l 1 (2.5cm) piece fresh ginger

l 1 (2.5cm) piece fresh turmeric

l 3 black peppercorns

l ¼ tsp ground cinnamon

l A pinch ground cardamom

l ½ tsp vanilla essence

l Honey to taste (optional)

Method

Peel and finely grate the ginger and turmeric and crush the black peppercorns.

Put the milk in a saucepan and add the ginger, turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom and vanilla. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat, simmer gently for 10 minutes, or until the milk turns golden and has a nice spicy flavour.

Turn off the heat and strain the milk into two mugs using a fine mesh strainer. If you want your milk to have a frothy top, transfer it in a blender and run it at high speed for a few minutes.